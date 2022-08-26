Nigeria's D'Tigers suffer 78-66 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier

Tosin Abayomi
It will be hard for Nigeria to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup after losing 78-66 to Côte d'Ivoire

Nigeria's senior men's national team known as D'Tigers suffered a 78-66 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier played on Friday, August 26, 2022.

D'Tigers came into the game against Côte d'Ivoire struggling in a tough group in need of a victory.

The game between Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire took place at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.

The D'Tigers resumed camp for the game against Côte d'Ivoire a week early but could not hold down an early lead against the hosts.

The first quarter ended 14-14 but Côte d'Ivoire took the second quarter 28-22 going to the halftime break with a five-point lead.

Côte d'Ivoire took the third quarter 18-16 stretching their lead to eight.

D'Tigers could not reduce the deficit as Côte d'Ivoire took the fourth quarter 18-14 to wrap up a comfortable 12-point victory.

The deficit against Côte d'Ivoire leaves Nigeria in a difficult position in the group qualification for the 20223 FIBA World Cup.

D'Tigers now have a must-win game against Guinea scheduled to take place in Abidjan on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

