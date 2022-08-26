Nigeria's senior men's national team known as D'Tigers suffered a 78-66 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier played on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Nigeria's D'Tigers suffer 78-66 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier
It will be hard for Nigeria to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup after losing 78-66 to Côte d'Ivoire
D'Tigers came into the game against Côte d'Ivoire struggling in a tough group in need of a victory.
The game between Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire took place at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.
Gabe Vincent drops 14 points as Udoka's Celtics blow out the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals
D'Tigers vs Côte d'Ivoire
The D'Tigers resumed camp for the game against Côte d'Ivoire a week early but could not hold down an early lead against the hosts.
The first quarter ended 14-14 but Côte d'Ivoire took the second quarter 28-22 going to the halftime break with a five-point lead.
Côte d'Ivoire took the third quarter 18-16 stretching their lead to eight.
D'Tigers could not reduce the deficit as Côte d'Ivoire took the fourth quarter 18-14 to wrap up a comfortable 12-point victory.
The deficit against Côte d'Ivoire leaves Nigeria in a difficult position in the group qualification for the 20223 FIBA World Cup.
D'Tigers now have a must-win game against Guinea scheduled to take place in Abidjan on Saturday, August 27, 2022.