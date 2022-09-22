Nigerian NBA coach Ime Udoka faces disciplinary measures for cheating on his wife with staff member

Udoka is said to have had an improper, intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff according to Charania's report.

The 45-year-old Nigerian has been married to Hollywood actress Nia Long since 2010 which makes his reported behaviour even more puzzling.

ece-auto-gen

Ime Udoka to be punished

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that is expected to include a significant suspension for an unspecified violation of organisational guidelines.

Now that the nature of his violation is public information, it is unclear what the nature of his punishment would be as the Boston Celtics are expected to announce on Thursday.

ESPN reports that the Celtics are expected to come to a decision on the length of that suspension as soon as Thursday, but it isn't believed that Udoka's job is in jeopardy.

Ime Udoka joined the Celtics last summer, becoming the first Nigerian coach in the NBA and made history by becoming the first head coach to make the NBA finals in his first year in charge.