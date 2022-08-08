Nigeria trolls Giannis and the other Antetokounmpo brothers on Twitter for playing for Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Kostas, Alex and Thanasis were all included in Greece's Eurobasket squad which would be the first time all four of them played together professionally.

Giannis tweeted a photo of himself and his brothers fully clad in Greek national team colours with the caption, "Blessed to be able to do this together," which sparked a lot of reaction, notably from the Nigerian national team.

The salty D'Tigers

Nigerian basketball national team, the D'Tigers responded to Giannis' tweet with a meme, a jovial indication of the displeasure of missing out on all four Antetokounmpo brothers.

The brothers are of Nigerian descent with their parents originally named Adetokunbo until the name was Hellenized according to Greek immigration laws.

The D'Tigers then posted a video of Nigeria defeating Greece in a basketball game at the 2012 Olympic games in London to continue the banter.

To continue the lighthearted fun, the D'Tigers' Twitter handle continued to poke fun at the Greeks, reminding them that Nigeria has been to the Olympics more times in recent years than Greece.

Although it was nothing more than just jokes, there was still some truth to it as the Antetokounmpo brothers were all eligible to represent Nigeria internationally if they wanted to.