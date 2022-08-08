Nigeria trolls Giannis and the other Antetokounmpo brothers on Twitter for playing for Greece

Nigeria and Greece have been involved in friendly basketball banter on Twitter after the Antetokounmpo brothers all played together for the European nation for the first time.
All four Antetokounmpo brothers played together for Greece which led to some friendly banter from the Nigerian national team
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Kostas, Alex and Thanasis were all included in Greece's Eurobasket squad which would be the first time all four of them played together professionally.
Giannis tweeted a photo of himself and his brothers fully clad in Greek national team colours with the caption, "Blessed to be able to do this together," which sparked a lot of reaction, notably from the Nigerian national team.
The salty D'Tigers
Nigerian basketball national team, the D'Tigers responded to Giannis' tweet with a meme, a jovial indication of the displeasure of missing out on all four Antetokounmpo brothers.
The brothers are of Nigerian descent with their parents originally named Adetokunbo until the name was Hellenized according to Greek immigration laws.
The D'Tigers then posted a video of Nigeria defeating Greece in a basketball game at the 2012 Olympic games in London to continue the banter.
To continue the lighthearted fun, the D'Tigers' Twitter handle continued to poke fun at the Greeks, reminding them that Nigeria has been to the Olympics more times in recent years than Greece.
Although it was nothing more than just jokes, there was still some truth to it as the Antetokounmpo brothers were all eligible to represent Nigeria internationally if they wanted to.
Especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo currently one of the best players in the world, Nigeria has a right to be jealous of that type of quality and dream of what could have been.
