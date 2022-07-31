On Sunday, July 31 2022 NBA legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.
NBA mourns as Bill Russell dies at 88
11-time NBA champion Bill Russell has passed away at the age of 88.
Russell was an 11-time NBA champion, Five-time MVP, Two-time NCAA champion and Olympic Gold Medalist.
Russell was the first Black head coach in North American pro sports history a member of the 25, 50, 75 Greatest Ever Anniversary NBA teams.
Russell is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.
Reactions as Bill Russell dies at 88
Despite his old age, the death of Russell sparked reactions from NBA stars and franchises.
The players and organizations took to social media to celebrate the life of Russell.
To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was.
Bill Russell played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics from 1956 till 1969.
The Boston Celtics posted an emotional tribute to Russell on social media that said, "Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports - an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach.
"Bill Russell‘s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court.
"Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond."
See reactions from players and other franchises below
