'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

James and Rashford teamed up on the latest episode of The Shop on the Uninterrupted.

Along with James and Rashford were marketing executive Paul Rivera, entrepreneur Maverick Carter, renowned artist Rashid Johnson and Academy Award Winner Daniel Kaluuya.

On the show, Rashford, James and the guests discussed their lives with a heavy dose of the effects of racism.

Rashord on Manchester United

Rashford explained his rise at Manchester United from an academy player to a member of the first team.

He said, "Since six years old. Yeah. Like, I was a United fan before I started playing for United, so I remember when I was about seven or eight, they started taking us to every home game.

"So you can imagine, from that age till 18, till I made my debut, like, I was at every single home game. It's one thing to grow up seeing a club like Manchester United from the outside.

Rashford explained the difficulties Manchester United have been facing ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

He added, "So success was like when you get it once you get a taste for it, and you learn how to make it, like, more of a sure thing.

"Whereas now, like, since I've come into the team, it's been a transition period for the club. So, like, finding stability's been difficult. That's why we have so many ups and downs,

but at the same time, it's a club that is rich in history.

"I think it's a bit of everything, to be honest, you know. Most people say once Sir Alex left. Yeah, a lot changed.

LeBron James and Rashford on rivalry and racism

Speaking about rivalry, Rashford explained why he doesn't like Premier League rivals Liverpool.

He said, “No. I don't like Liverpool. Obviously, Liverpool has history, so it's more--it's a bit more bitter, but with City, it's like, you don't like 'em, but you don't really have, like, a massive reason not to like 'em.

“You just grow up, and it's just two Manchester sides. One wears light blue. One wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool is just. It's deep.”

LeBron revealed that the TD Garden home of the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts is famous for racism.

He said, “I mean, Boston. - Boston, yeah. Cause they racist as fuck.

“That's why. They will say anything--and it's fine. I mean, fuck, it's my life. It's shit I've been dealing with my whole life.

“I don't mind it. Like, I hear it. Like, if I hear somebody, like, close by, I'll check 'em real quick.

“I move on to the game. Whatever the fuck. They gonna say whatever the fuck they want to say. They might throw something on you.

“I mean I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. You know, like Boston is-- - Yeah. It's Boston.

Rashford also explained what happened when three black kids missed a penalty against Italy in the UEFA European Championship final.