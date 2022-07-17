LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

Tosin Abayomi
All arguments put to rest as LeBron James remind fans he is still the face of the NBA

On Saturday, July 16, NBA superstar LeBron James took to the court for an exhibition game.

James, regarded as the greatest player of his generation, was in action for the Cheaters as they defeated the Black Pearl Elite 104-102.

James took a break discussing racism with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to remind fans of his supreme basketball ability.

LeBron recorded 42 points, making 18 of the 36 shots he took to go with 16 rebounds, three assists and four steals.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward had help from Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan who recorded 30 points making nine of 23 shots to go with 14 rebounds.

LeBron James took to the court for an exhibition game.
It was the first time James will take to the court for an off season invitational since 2011.

The 37-year-old James, has not been in action for about three months as the Lakers did not make the NBA playoffs last season.

With a capacity of 1,300 capacity at the King-Drew Magnet High School, there were over 2,500 fans in attendance to watch James take to the court in the offseason.

LeBron James recorded 42 points, making 18 of the 36 shots
The potential involvement of James skyrocketed the summer hoops tournament to the top of the trends on social media.

Highlights of James flushed all basketball outlets with NBA basketball still three months away.

With Steph Curry leading the Golden State Warriors to the pinnacle of basketball to end the season, the influence of James has been left in tatters with exaggerated social media reactions.

LeBron James has not been in action for about three months as the Lakers did not make the NBA playoffs last season
Curry and James have four NBA titles however their career achievements are still incomparable in totality.

James is still the face of basketball worldwide, his exploits at the Drew League are further confirmation going into his 20th season as a professional.

