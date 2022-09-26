Nigerian star Jordan Nwora signs ₦2.6 billion extension with Milwaukee Bucks

The 24-year-old a key member of Nigeria's senior basketball team known as D'Tigers was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks where he played the last two seasons.

Nwora's agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis informed ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski about the extension agreement.

Nwora as a restricted agent signed a two-year deal worth $6.2 million converted to ₦2.6 billion.

Pulse Nigeria

Nwora extends contract with Milwaukee Bucks

The two-year deal means that Nwora will now stay with the Milwaukee Bucks until 2024.

The new deal also makes Nwora an unrestricted agent in 2024. The small forward was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022 NBA second draft with the 45th pick from the Louisville Cardinals.

Led by Greek basketball player of Nigerian descent Giannis Antetotokoumpo, Nwora was part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won the 2021 NBA championship in his first season.

He was part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that visited the white house and in his two-year stay has been a role player under Mike Budenholzer.

Pulse Nigeria

Last season, Nwora averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game making 13 starts in a total of 62 games.

It is expected that Nwora will play a massive role for the Milwaukee Bucks this season with Khris Middleton injured to start the campaign.