NBA

Nigerian star Jordan Nwora signs ₦2.6 billion extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Tosin Abayomi
Nigeria's Jordan Ifeanyi Nwora signs 2.6 billion naira with Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Abu Dhabi games.

Nigerian-American professional basketball player Jordan Ifeanyi Nwora has agreed to a two-year extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 24-year-old a key member of Nigeria's senior basketball team known as D'Tigers was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks where he played the last two seasons.

Nwora's agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis informed ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski about the extension agreement.

Nwora as a restricted agent signed a two-year deal worth $6.2 million converted to ₦2.6 billion.

Jordan Nwora want to make Nigeria proud while playing for D'Tigers
The two-year deal means that Nwora will now stay with the Milwaukee Bucks until 2024.

The new deal also makes Nwora an unrestricted agent in 2024. The small forward was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022 NBA second draft with the 45th pick from the Louisville Cardinals.

Led by Greek basketball player of Nigerian descent Giannis Antetotokoumpo, Nwora was part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won the 2021 NBA championship in his first season.

He was part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that visited the white house and in his two-year stay has been a role player under Mike Budenholzer.

Jordan Nwora won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021
Last season, Nwora averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game making 13 starts in a total of 62 games.

It is expected that Nwora will play a massive role for the Milwaukee Bucks this season with Khris Middleton injured to start the campaign.

Nwora is part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that will participate in the NBA Abu Dhabi games in the pre-season.

