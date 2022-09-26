18-year-old James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027

The 18-year-old Nnaji is one of the best prospects in the Spanish top flight since his days with the Barcelona academy.

The Nigerian will now continue his career with Barcelona in Spain after an agreement for a contract extension.

The latest agreement means that Nnaji is under contract with Barcelona for the next five years tying him down until 2027.

James Nnaji extends contract

Nnaji's previous contract tied him down till 2024 but he chose to extend for three more years.

Despite the contract extension, Nnaji is still not a regular under head coach Šarūnas Jasikevičius.

He was not given a minute of action as Barcelona lost to rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Nnaji will feature for both Barca Athletic Youth team and the first team. It is expected that Nnaji will become a first-team member in 2023/24 should he stay and not declare for the NBA draft.

Nnaji became a Barcelona youth product in 20202 and in just two years has made it to the first team.

Back in November 2021, Nnaji made his debut for Barcelona against Zalgiris Kaunas in a EuroLeague game.