18-year-old James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Basketball

18-year-old Makurdi-born James Nanji extends with Barcelona until 2027, eligible for the 2023 NBA draft.

James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027
James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027

Nigerian basketball player James Nnaji has extended his contract with Spanish ACB giants Barcelona.

Recommended articles

The 18-year-old Nnaji is one of the best prospects in the Spanish top flight since his days with the Barcelona academy.

The Nigerian will now continue his career with Barcelona in Spain after an agreement for a contract extension.

The latest agreement means that Nnaji is under contract with Barcelona for the next five years tying him down until 2027.

James Nnaji's previous contract tied him down till 2024 but he chose to extend for three more years
James Nnaji's previous contract tied him down till 2024 but he chose to extend for three more years Pulse Nigeria

Nnaji's previous contract tied him down till 2024 but he chose to extend for three more years.

Despite the contract extension, Nnaji is still not a regular under head coach Šarūnas Jasikevičius.

He was not given a minute of action as Barcelona lost to rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Nnaji will feature for both Barca Athletic Youth team and the first team. It is expected that Nnaji will become a first-team member in 2023/24 should he stay and not declare for the NBA draft.

James Nnaji made his debut for Barcelona against Zalgiris Kaunas in a EuroLeague game
James Nnaji made his debut for Barcelona against Zalgiris Kaunas in a EuroLeague game Pulse Nigeria

Nnaji became a Barcelona youth product in 20202 and in just two years has made it to the first team.

Back in November 2021, Nnaji made his debut for Barcelona against Zalgiris Kaunas in a EuroLeague game.

Nnaji has made 25 appearances for the first team, 12 in the League and 13 in Europe.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

PHIL-ING GOOD! Foden to sign BUMPER contract at Manchester City

PHIL-ING GOOD! Foden to sign BUMPER contract at Manchester City

18-year-old James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027

18-year-old James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027

Adidas x Marvel celebrates the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Where to buy, Prices, release date)

Adidas x Marvel celebrates the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Where to buy, Prices, release date)

Nigerian star Jordan Nwora signs ₦2.6 billion extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Nigerian star Jordan Nwora signs ₦2.6 billion extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Trending

Ime Udoka reportedly cheated on his wife Nia Long with a Boston Celtics staff member

Nigerian NBA coach Ime Udoka faces disciplinary measures for cheating on wife with staff member

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off Nigerian roots in new Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off Nigerian roots in new Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes

LeBron intends to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027

18-year-old James Nnaji extends with Barcelona until 2027