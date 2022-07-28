ESSENCE

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with 2 brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks

Tosin Abayomi
Emeka against joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nigerian born Greek professional basketball Alexandros Emeka Antetokounmpo has joined the Wisconsin Herd affiliate side of NBA franchise Milwaukee Bucks.

20-year-old Alex previously played in the NBA G League with the Raptors 905 based in Canada.

Alex is the youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers and joins his elder brother Giannis and Thanasis on the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Antetokounmpo now set an NBA record as the first team to have three brothers on their roster.

Listed at six foot eight inches tall, young Alex featured in 23 games for the Raptors 905 last season.

Alex featured along with his brother Giannis and Thanasis in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

The Wisconsin Herd acquired Alex and a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft for the returning player rights of Jalen Lecque.

Before he played in the NBA G League, Alex attended Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin and then played in Spain for UCAM Murcia.

Alex was in attendance as Giannis premiered the biopic about the Antetokoumpo family titled rise.

