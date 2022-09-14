Antetokounmpo tears shows Greece over Nigeria loyalties

Tosin Abayomi
Giannis and Antetokoumpo brothers have not been to Nigeria, loyalty to Greece on show with tears at EuroBasket.

Antetokoumpo's tears shows Greece over Nigeria loyalties
Antetokoumpo’s tears shows Greece over Nigeria loyalties

Germany pulled off the upset to knock out Greece from the 2022 EuroBasket championship on Tuesday, September 12, 2022.

In front of a packed crowd in Berlin, Germany defeated a Greece team led by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was on triple-double watch with 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as Greece lost 107-96 to tournament hosts Germany in the quarterfinals.

Giannis could not finish the game as he was ejected for another unsportsmanlike conduct against Germany.

Following the loss, the Antetokoumpo family rose to the top of the trends. Giannis put on the Greek jersey along with his brothers Thanasis and Kostas at the EuroBasket.

Born in Athens to Nigerian immigrants the story of Giannis and his brothers were detailed in the biopic Rise by Disney.

All four brothers born in Greece including Alex were all part of the preliminary squad to the EuroBasket tournament .

Pictures then surfaced of Giannis representing Greece triggered wild reactions on social media.

Many Nigerians have a casual expectation that the Antetokoumpo brothers would play for the national senior men's basketball team known as D'Tigers.

However, this is not the first time Giannis would represent his country of birth. Giannis has represented Greece at several international youth tournaments.

He also featured at the 2015 edition of the EuroBasket and the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Giannis was not as accomplished as he is now when he made those appearances with the Greek national teams.

Giannis without a doubt was the most decorated basketball player at the EuroBasket.

The Bucks star blessed with a competent coach in Dimitrios Itoudis and role players such as Nick Calathes, Kostas Slokas, and Georgios Papagiannis cruised through the group stage defeating Ukraine, Croatia, Italy, Estonia, and Great Britain.

Giannis averaging 29 points was on course for the MVP title as Greece took down the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

It was a dominant tournament for Giannis but fell short at the final stage under intense pressure from Germany and their fans.

Giannis representing Greece brought about mixed reactions on social media to start the tournament.

Reciting the Greek anthem, however, tells the story of the Antetokoumpo brothers and their allegiance.

Kostas and NBA champion with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers was in tears after Greece were knocked out from the EuroBasket and had to be consoled by his elder brother Thanasis.

At the 2022 NBA All-Star game, Giannis wore and Adire made fabric representing the Nigerian Green and country code.

The story of Antetokoumpo's struggle in Greece striving to greatness is well documented however it is telling that none of them have visited Nigeria since their rise to stardom not lacking means and resources.

Although the brothers deeply bond with their Nigerian heritage by posing for pictures with celebrities such as Burna Boy and Psquare, it is clear where their loyalties lie as witnessed at the EuroBasket.

