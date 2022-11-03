Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Basketball

The Greek-Nigerian NBA star has been known for his act of generosity on and off the pitch and has now gone viral for his latest gesture to his coaching staff and teammates.

Giannis x Nike for the Zoom Freak 4
Giannis x Nike for the Zoom Freak 4

The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, over his nice gesture for both his teammates and Bucks employees.

Recommended articles

Giannis came through to the team practice facility with a bunch of Zoom Freak 4s for everyone on his team.

In a video posted on his official social media pages, the 28-year-old Bucks power forward, was seen moving a rolling cart of the signature collection into the team's training facility and sharing the Zoom Freak 4s to every single person present.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world The SportsRush

Giannis posted the video with a caption that read: "Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4's!!"

The video which has long melted hearts on social media saw Giannis fuse a little bit of humour as he's always known for.

He even aimed a subtle dig at himself subtly by saying that the shoes would make you "jump higher and Eurostep faster … but not necessarily make you shoot better".

The Zoom Freak 4 "Greek Coastline" is the latest collaboration between the Greek-Nigerian international and the iconic sportswear giants Nike.

According to Nike.com, the Zoom Freak 4 is drawn from Giannis' playing style, and is designed to support longer strides and help athletes to propel up and out.

Nike x Giannis - Zoom Freak 4
Nike x Giannis - Zoom Freak 4 Nike.com
Nike x Giannis - Zoom Freak 4
Nike x Giannis - Zoom Freak 4 Nike.com

The Zoom Air units are positioned at a 4% tilt, enabling an explosive forward step and propelling forwards for that explosive Euro step to stretch space in the game—in the lightest Freak shoe ever.

Regardless of if he got a free promo by giving out the free Zoom Freak 4s, this is not the first time the Milwaukee Bucks star has displayed an act of kindness as one of the biggest superstars in the NBA.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Giannis x Nike for the Zoom Freak 4

    Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

  • Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

    Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

  • The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.

    Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Super Eagles step up preparations for Costa Rica clash

Super Eagles step up preparations for Costa Rica clash

Trending

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Giannis x Nike for the Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s