The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, over his nice gesture for both his teammates and Bucks employees.
Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s
The Greek-Nigerian NBA star has been known for his act of generosity on and off the pitch and has now gone viral for his latest gesture to his coaching staff and teammates.
Giannis came through to the team practice facility with a bunch of Zoom Freak 4s for everyone on his team.
In a video posted on his official social media pages, the 28-year-old Bucks power forward, was seen moving a rolling cart of the signature collection into the team's training facility and sharing the Zoom Freak 4s to every single person present.
Giannis posted the video with a caption that read: "Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4's!!"
The video which has long melted hearts on social media saw Giannis fuse a little bit of humour as he's always known for.
He even aimed a subtle dig at himself subtly by saying that the shoes would make you "jump higher and Eurostep faster … but not necessarily make you shoot better".
The Zoom Freak 4 "Greek Coastline" is the latest collaboration between the Greek-Nigerian international and the iconic sportswear giants Nike.
According to Nike.com, the Zoom Freak 4 is drawn from Giannis' playing style, and is designed to support longer strides and help athletes to propel up and out.
The Zoom Air units are positioned at a 4% tilt, enabling an explosive forward step and propelling forwards for that explosive Euro step to stretch space in the game—in the lightest Freak shoe ever.
Regardless of if he got a free promo by giving out the free Zoom Freak 4s, this is not the first time the Milwaukee Bucks star has displayed an act of kindness as one of the biggest superstars in the NBA.
