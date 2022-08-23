D'Tigers camp opens in Abidjan for FIBA World Cup qualifiers [Photos]

D’Tigers camp resumes ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in the August window.

Head coach of the team Mike Brown returns after missing the previous rounds of the qualification series.

The team is now in Abidjan ahead of the round of qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Angola.

D’Tigers ready to qualify for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Mike Brown, the head coach of the NBA franchise the Sacramento Kings was unable to feature in the last qualification games but is back to help as D’Tigers address slow starts in the first two qualification windows.

D’Tigers lost in both windows to Cape Verde and are now fourth in the qualification group. Veteran big man Chris Obekpa has been added to the roster as Christian Mekowulu will not be available.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Miye Oni and Ike Nwamu will not be available next weekend as Jordan Ogundiran has been added to the roster.

Brown explained in a message by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) the importance of starting camp early.

He said, “We are trying to get there earlier to see whether we can have a few more practices to see whether we can get ready to perform at a little higher level in game one.

“In the last window, things were put together at the last second and we went there right before the first game”.

“Hopefully, with us getting there a little earlier, getting three or four practices under our belt, it will show a little bit of difference when it comes to playing the games.

D’Tigers will play its opener against host- Cote d'Ivoire on Friday, August 26 at the 3,500-capacity Palais des Sports Treichville and a day later take on Guinea.

On Sunday, August 28 the team will square up against Angola to wrap up this window of qualifiers.