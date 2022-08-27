D'Tigers suffered a 78-66 loss to Ivory Coast at the start of the latest window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
D'Tigers bounce back from defeat to Ivory Coast with blow out win against Guinea
Nigeria's senior men's national basketball team known as D'Tigers recorded a comfortable 89-68 victory against Guinea on Sunday.
The loss to Ivory Coast means the D'Tigers can no longer suffer any lapses if they are to qualify for the World Cup.
D'Tigers vs Guinea
The team would bounce back against Guinea in a dominant performance from start to finish.
D'Tigers raced to an early lead to take the first quarter 24-15. The second quarter was a tie 20-20 but D'Tigers took a nine-point lead to the halftime break.
The team led by Sacramento Kings star Chimizie Metu made a huge separation to take the third quarter 32-15.
Guinea would take the fourth quarter 20-13 as D'Tigers recorded a much-needed win for the qualification hopes.
Top performaees for D'Tigers include Amanze Egekeze with 14 points, Metu with 12 points and Uche Iroegbu with 11 points.
D'Tigers wrap up this window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers with a game against Angola on Sunday, August 28, 2022.