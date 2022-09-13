Davido teams up with Nigerian NBA star Precious Achiuwa at Marni's fashion showcase [Photos]

22-year-old D'Tigers star Precious Achiuwa meets Davido in New York

Nigerian professional basketball player Precious Achiuwa was present at Marni's fashion showcase.

The 22-year-old forward for the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association teamed up with Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido at Marni's event.

Marni an Italian luxury fashion house hosted top names from several industries at the New York showcase.

Some of the stars that show up for Marni at the New York Fashion week include Phoenix star guard Devin Booker and his girlfriend supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Davido a brand ambassador for international sports brand Puma showed off his style at the event.
Representing the Green and White of Nigeria were Davido and Achiuwa. The former Memphis Tigers star teamed up with Davido at Marni's fashion event as both stars posed for photos.

At the New York Fashion case, Davido was dripped in red attire and a white undershirt.

Achiuwa a member of Nigeria's senior men's national football team known as D'Tigers was also well dressed.

Precious wore purple shorts with a short mixed with yellow white and black colors.

Davido acknowledged the photo posted on Achiuwa's official Instagram account. Davido reposted the photo linking up with Achiuwa on his Instagram stories.

