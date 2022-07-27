Burna Boy gifted Houston Rockets jersey at Love, Damini concert [Photos]

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, teamed up with NBA franchise the Houston Rockets in the United States of America (USA).
The 31-year-old Burna Boy is in the USA for the tour of his album titled Love Damini.
On Friday, July 8, 2022 Burna Boy through Atlantic Records dropped Love, Damini his sixth studio album.
The album soared to the top of the charts worldwide with several songs going viral.
Burna Boy, on tour to sing songs of the album, made his latest stop at the Toyota Center in Houston Texas.
The Toyota Center is home to NBA franchise the Houston Rockets, and the WNBA establishment the Houston Comets.
Before his performance at a sold out crowd at the Toyota Arena in front of 19,300 fans in attendance Burna Boy was given a Houston Rocket jersey.
The Nigerian music star took to his official Instagram account to show off his new jersey.
Along with photos was a message that said, "Officially a Rocket! …. Don’t chat to me 😂 #lovedaminitour."
The Toyota Arena also congratulated Burna Boy on a successful show with a message on social media, 'From Barbados last week to Houston last night. Thanks for a great show at Toyota Center."
The jersey presented to Burna Boy had his name Damini and the number 22.
Burna Boy's performance at the Toyota Arena comes after he sold out Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knickerbockers earlier this year.
