Boston Celtics suspend Nigerian NBA Coach Ime Udoka for 2022/23 season

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Basketball

'I am sorry' - Ime Udoka apologizes, gets 1-year ban from Boston Celtics for cheating on Nia Long.

Nigerian-American professional basketball Ime Sunday Udoka has been suspended for the entirety of the 202/23 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics have suspended Udoka after an allegation leaked out of an involvement with a female employee in the organization.

The 45-year-old Udoka led the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Eastern Conference in his first season as head coach.

Under his leadership, the Boston Celtics competed in the NBA finals for the first time since 2010 although they lost to a Steph Curry-inspired Golden State Warriors.

Nigerian NBA Coach Ime Udoka reportedly cheated on Nia Long
Udoka reportedly cheated on his partner famous American actress Nia Talita Long. He has broken the code and conduct of the Boston Celtics hence his suspension.

Joe Mazzulla an assistant coach under Udoka will now take charge of the team on an interim basis.

There is no certainty that Udoka would return to the team after his one-year suspension. The former Nigerian national team basketball star has put out an apology for his actions.

The message by Udoka said, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down.

Ime Udoka played for Nigeria's D'Tigers
"I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

The suspension of Udoka comes a week after the NBA punished Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver based on racist and misogynist allegations.

