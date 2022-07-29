LA LIGA

Barcelona team up with Brooklyn Nets in New York [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Barcelona stars shoot their shot at Basketball with the Brooklyn Nets.

La Liga giants Barcelona teamed up with NBA franchise Brooklyn Nets in New York on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Barcelona are in the United States of America (USA) on tour for pre-season.

While in the USA, Barcelona played against rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas and Serie A powerhouse Juventus in Dallas, Texas.

Barcelona are now in New York for their final pre-season game in the USA against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Red Bulls.

The Barcelona stars met with their star point guard Ben Simmons.
While in New York, Barcelona teamed up with NBA franchise Brooklyn Nets.

Stars such as captain Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez toured the Brooklyn Nets facilities.

While visiting the Brooklyn Nets, the Barcelona stars met with their star point guard Ben Simmons.

The Barcelona players were presented with Brooklyn Nets association jerseys and tried to make shots.

After the game against the New York Red Bulls, Barcelona wrap up their USA Pre-season tour and return to the Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper trophy against PUMAS on Sunday, August 7, before the start of the La Liga season.

