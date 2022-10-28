Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Basketball

NBA Academy graduate Babacar Sane of Senegal has signed with NBA G League Ignite, General Manager Anthony McClish announced today.

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite
Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

The 19-year-old guard becomes the fifth NBA Academy graduate to sign with Ignite, joining fellow 2022-23 Ignite players Efe Abogidi of Nigeria and Mojave King of Australia and Ignite alums Dyson Daniels of Australia and Princepal Singh of India.

Read Also

Sane also joins Abogidi as the two players to sign with Ignite after participating in NBA Academy Africa, an elite basketball training center in Saly, Senegal, for top high school-age prospects from across Africa. A native of Bignona, Senegal, Sane started with NBA Academy Africa in 2019.

Sane was one of the 12 prospects from NBA Academy Africa selected to play in the 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season through the BAL Elevate program, competing for Dakar Université Club.

Sane was one of the 12 prospects from NBA Academy Africa selected to play in the 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season
Sane was one of the 12 prospects from NBA Academy Africa selected to play in the 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season Pulse Nigeria

In international competition, Sane has played with the Senegalese National Team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers.

He has appeared in five games as the youngest member of the team. Sane also represented Senegal at the 2020 FIBA U18 African Championship, where he averaged 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in five games and helped the team reach the final.

Sane also represented Senegal at the 2020 FIBA U18 African Championship,
Sane also represented Senegal at the 2020 FIBA U18 African Championship, Pulse Nigeria

Sane becomes the seventh player on the 2022-23 Ignite roster who has not gone through the NBA Draft process yet, joining Abogidi, King, Sidy Cissoko, Scoot Henderson, London Johnson and Leonard Miller. Both Sane and Johnson will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft and have signed with Ignite for two seasons.

Ignite tips off its 2022-23 NBA G League season against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

    Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

  • The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.

    Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

  • Preview of the 2022/23 NBA season.

    Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Recommended articles

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

Your Ultimate Guide to becoming a winning manager on SuperPicks Fantasy

4 straight wins in the English Premier League this weekend (with booking code)

4 straight wins in the English Premier League this weekend (with booking code)

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Trending

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite