Asisat Oshoala teams up with NBA star Serge Ibaka [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala teams up with NBA star Serge Ibaka

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala was spotted in training with her club Barcelona Femeni on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The 27-year-old forward suffered an injury while playing for Nigeria against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Oshoala's injury ruled her out of the competition as the Super Falcons finished in fourth place.

The Super Falcons star returned to Barcelona for treatment ahead of the start of the new Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino season.

Asisat Oshoala suffered a serious knee injury in Nigeria's opening WAFCON defeat to South Africa (IMAGO/Sulaiman Pooja)
At training, Oshoala teamed up with Congolese-Spanish professional basketball player Serge Jonás Ibaka Ngobila.

Ibaka plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA alongside Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo.

Barcelona Femeni revealed the visit of Ibaka with photos on their official social media handles.

Oshoala joined Barcelona Femeini players in having a conversation with Ibaka at the end of training at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Asisat Oshoala was spotted in training with her club Barcelona Femeni
Ibaka wanted to see the players training and ended his visit with group photos.

Ibaka is in Spain getting ready for the new NBA season while Oshoala continues her recovery from injury.

