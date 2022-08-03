Asisat Oshoala teams up with NBA star Serge Ibaka [Photos]

The 27-year-old forward suffered an injury while playing for Nigeria against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Oshoala's injury ruled her out of the competition as the Super Falcons finished in fourth place.

The Super Falcons star returned to Barcelona for treatment ahead of the start of the new Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino season.

Oshoala meets Ibaka

At training, Oshoala teamed up with Congolese-Spanish professional basketball player Serge Jonás Ibaka Ngobila.

Ibaka plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA alongside Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo.

Barcelona Femeni revealed the visit of Ibaka with photos on their official social media handles.

Oshoala joined Barcelona Femeini players in having a conversation with Ibaka at the end of training at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Ibaka wanted to see the players training and ended his visit with group photos.