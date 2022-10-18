Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the 2022 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

The triumph was their fourth in the last eight seasons, led by Steph Curry the Dubs now have their sights set on a fifth title to cement their legacy.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) confirmed that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10).

A record-tying five players from Nigeria are among the 16 African players on opening-night rosters.

There are also more than 35 players with at least one parent from Africa. This marks the first time that opening-night rosters have at least 120 international players in consecutive seasons and the ninth straight season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.

Western Conference preview

To start the new season, there will be several challengers aiming to knock off the Warriors.

The Western Conference has several key players that will determine seedings at the end of the regular season.

The health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will determine how far the Los Angeles Lakers can go.

The Dallas Mavericks have Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Clipper welcome back Kawhi Leonard and are favorites, Zion Williamson strengthens the New Orleans Pelicans after a decent playoff campaign while Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr return for the Denver Nuggets ready to contend.

NBA West predicted Standings

1 Nuggets

2 Clippers

3 Mavericks

4 Warriors

5 Grizzlies

6 Pelicans

7 Suns

8 Wolves

9 Lakers

10 Kings

11 Trailblazers

12 Rockets

13 Jazz

14 Spurs

14 Thunder

Eastern Conference preview

The Boston Celtics took care of all challengers to advance to the NBA Finals. 2021 Champions the Milwaukee Bucks return with Khris Middleton and an inspired Giannis Antetokoumpo steaming after a disappointing showing at the 2022 EuroBasket.

The Philadelphia 76ers count on Joel Embiid’s partnership with James Harden, and the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button as they welcome back Ben Simmons and re-establish a big three with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The Cleveland Cavaliers paired Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to challenge the top dogs while the Atlanta Hawks are counting on Dejounte Murray to form a decent backcourt with Trae Young.

NBA East predicted Standings

1 76ers

2 Bucks

3 Cavs

4 Nets

5 Raptors

6 Celtics

7 Heat

8 Hawks

9 Bulls

10 Wizards

11 Knicks

12 Pistons

13 Magic

14 Hornets

15 Pacers

NBA predicted Award winners

MVP - Luka Doncic

Rookie of the Year - Paolo Banchero

Defensive Player of the Year - Giannis Antetokoumpo

Most Improved Player - Anthony Edwards

Coach of the Year - Mike Malone