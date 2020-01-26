The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star's death was confirmed by TMZ.

The news website reported that Bryant and his daughter with traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of the crash near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas at around 10am after a fire broke out.

Kobe Bryant and four others were killed when his private helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning (NBAE Via GETTY Images)

The cause of the crash is under investigation, as witnesses reported hearing the helicopter's engine sputtering before it went down.

According to TMZ, they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

More details later...