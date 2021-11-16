Barcelona legend Eric Abidal to be questioned about the attack on PSG women's star Kheira Hamraoui

The 31-year-old Hamraoui sustained severe injuries after two masked men attacked her with iron bars.

Initial reports linked the attack on Hamraoui to her teammate for club and country, Aminata Diallo.

Diallon, who was initially arrested in relation to the accident, has now been cleared after reports she attacked her teammate based on competition for a starting berth did not yield any evidence.

The attack on Hamraoui happened on Thursday, November 4th while Diallo picked up Hamraoui after a team meal from a restaurant and drove to her home around the Yvelines region.

The car was stopped and she was attacked requiring stitches. A new report by French media outfit Le Monde published on Monday, November 15th explained that while Hamraoui was being beaten, the attackers shouted "you like to sleep with married men."

The alleged involvement of Abidal is now in relation to what was uttered by the attackers while beating Hamraoui.

Abidal's name has now been linked to the attack following a detailed report by Le Monde that Hamraoui's phone is registered in the name of the former French defender.

The report also stated that Hamraoui called Abidal a day before she was attacked.

The 42-year-old French defender got married to his wife Hayet in 2003 and are blessed with five children as a couple.

Abidal's lawyer was contacted in the report and stated when asked if his clients' wife could be called upon as a witness in the investigation.

He said, "I have spoken with him, but for now I won’t tell you anything at all.'

Abidal was diagnosed with a liver tumor back in 2011 and had a liver transplant.

He made 67 appearances for France and was part of the team that finished second at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.