Balogun scores own goal, Ndidi returns, Onyekuru bags assist: How Nigerian players performed in the Europa League

Genk 2-2 West Ham

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu was unable to find the back of the net for Genk as they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Premier League club West Ham at the Cegeka Arena.

Brondby 1-1 Rangers

There was a lot of Nigerian flavour as Scottish side Glasgow Rangers recorded a 1-1 draw away against Scandinavian side Brondby.

Super Eagles stars Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were handed starts by manager Steven Gerrard. Aribo and Balogun featured for all 90 minutes while Calvin Bassey in the 81st minute entered the game as a substitute to become the third Nigerian to participate in the encounter.

With their first goal of the group stages, Broendby went in front just before the break. It was as a result of Balogun redirecting a Christian Cappis corner-kick into his own net.

In the 77th minute, Hagi struck a crucial equalizer for Rangers which was a relief for Balogun who set to be the villain following his own goal.

Olympiacos 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Henry Onyekuru was in action but could not prevent Greek side Olympiacos from suffering a 1-2 loss to German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the 12th minute, Onyekuru set up Morocco international Youssef El- Arabi to score the game’s opening goal for Olympiacos.

Eintracht Frankfurt showed their superiority with an equalizer shortly after the winner in the 91st minute.

Onyekuru featured for 71 minutes and was replaced by French midfielder Mathieu Valbuena.

Leicester City 1-1 Spartak Moscow

There was Nigerian flavor in abundance as Premier League giants Leicester City recorded a 1-1 draw at home against Russian outfit Spartak Moscow.

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses put Spartak Moscow in front but Leicester City equalized. Another Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho featured for all 90 minutes while Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made a return from injury when he came on in the 58th minute for Ayoze Perez.

Midtjylland 1-0 Red Star Belgrade

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika was in action for Danish side Midtjylland as they recorded a 1-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade.