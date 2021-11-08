Balogun, Ndidi, Musa and Chukwueze depart to join Super Eagles camp (photos)

The Super Eagles are set to face Liberia on Saturday, November 13th, and later against Cape Verde on Tuesday, November 16th.

Invited players for the games have started to depart their various bases in Europe following the international break.

Forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and defender Leon Balogun have all left their respective bases to join up with their teammates in camp.

Super Eagles captain posted a photo on his official Instagram account with a message that said, "Life is so short. Focus on all that matters to you, and let go of everything that doesn't."

Villareal forward Chukwueze on the other hand showed off his style in a top and jeans.

Rangers defender Balogun showed off wearing sweats and a face cap with a caption that said, "Naija calling."

Leicester City midfielder Ndidi also decided to post on his way to join the team with a message that said, "Na picture wey fine i wan dey snap now."