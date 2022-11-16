Nigeria is in the top three countries of best talents in African Athletics. While Kenya is known to dominate in the middle and long-distance events, South Africa the field events, Nigeria is known for its supremacy in the sprints and jumps.
Who is the most decorated Nigerian female athlete in history?
Can anyone truly pinpoint the most decorated Nigerian female athlete in history?
Recommended articles
The African Records (AR) indoors and outdoors are owned by athletes in these countries, and for Nigeria, the female athletes are shining lights in this regard.
This year strengthened the genders' claim to this statement, with the icing on the cake being Tobi Amusan’s historic World Record (WR) and title-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Before her achievement, the country has produced other female athletes who have won medals at all age group levels, as well as at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Continental Championships, setting records in the process.
This brings the question, can anyone truly pinpoint the most decorated Nigerian female athlete in history? What should be the criteria for selection? Should it be a WR, Olympic medals and appearances, World Championship medals, medals collection at youth to professional level, career dominance, or a combination of everything?
Definitely a hard one to call that requires lots to debate on. Notwithstanding, I have carefully selected five athletes who should have the best shot at this prestigious accolade; based on their career honours and impact on the sport generally.
MARY ONYALI
Regarded as the mother of Nigerian female sprints, Mary Onyali competed in the 100m, 200m, and relay events, winning many medals during her career.
The multiple Nigerian Champion and former record holder brought international recognition to the country during her active years. Her iconic feats were anchoring Nigeria to 4x100m Bronze at the 1992 Olympic Games and winning 200m Bronze at the 1996 Olympic Games.
She is a five time Olympian (1988 - 2004), remaining the only Nigerian athlete to achieve such a feat. While continentally, she performed exceptionally well in the African Games, winning seven individual medals, and the relay team won all races between 1987 to 2003.
Here is a concise list of her career honours supporting why she has earned a spot on the mentions.
Career honours
- 5x Olympian (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004)
- 2x Olympic medallist (4x100m and 200m bronze medals in 1992 and 1996)
- 1994 Commonwealth Games 100m / 4x100m Champion and 200m Silver medallist
- 1994 World Cup 4x100m Gold and 100m Bronze medallist
- 6x African Games Champion and 200m Bronze medallist
- 3x African Champion in the 100m (1988, 1989 and 1998)
- 2x African Champion in the 200m (1989 and 1993)
- Double Silver medallist at the 1989 World Cup in the 100m and 200m
- 4x World Championship finalist (1987, 1991, 1993 and 1995)
- 1987 World Indoor Championship finalist in the 200m
- 1986 World Junior 200m Silver and 4x100m Bronze medallist
- Multiple Nigerian Champion
- Former African and Nigerian Record holder in the 4x100m (42.81s)
- Former African and Nigerian Record holder in the 200m (22.07s)
Personal Bests
100m - 10.97s (1993)
200m - 22.07s (1996)
4x100m - 42.81s (1992)
Demerits - Never won a senior World Championship medal.
CHIOMA AJUNWA
A national hero, Chioma Ajunwa is widely recognized for her exploits at the 1996 Olympic Games, where she won the Long Jump Gold medal with a first-round leap of 7.12m.
Her victory sealed her name as the first African woman to win an Olympic title in a field event and still the country's sole individual Olympic champion.
The footballer-turned-athlete competed in the 60m, 100m, 200m, and Long Jump winning medals, and is history's only sportswoman to compete at the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games.
Ajunwa is presently an assistant commissioner of police.
Career honours
- Atlanta 1996 Olympic Long Jump Champion
- Paris 1997 World Indoor Championship Silver medallist
- Auckland 1990 Commonwealth Games 4x100m Bronze medallist
- 3x African Long Jump Champion (1988, 1989 and 1998)
- 1991 African Games Long Jump Champion
- Current Indoor AR holder in the Long Jump (6.97m)
- Former Indoor AR holder in the 60m (7.02s)
- Former Long Jump AR holder (7.12m)
- 3x Nigerian Long Jump Champion (1996, 1999 & 2001)
Personal Bests
Outdoor Long Jump - 7.12m
Indoor Long Jump - 6.97m
60m - 7.02s
100m - 11.14s
200m - 23.05s
Demerits - Did not win an outdoor World Championships medal.
BLESSING OKAGBARE
Formerly known as the queen of Nigerian track, Blessing Okagbare was the ray of sunshine that reignited the athletics spark in this generation of Nigerian athletes. She was the face of the sport globally for over a decade, consistently among the top ten best female world athletes.
Okagbare boasts of winning a medal at every important senior international championship, setting records, and attaining historic feats. Significant mentions in her 2008 Olympic Silver medal while a teenager and 2013 double World Championships medals, making her the first female Nigerian athlete to achieve this.
The long jump and sprints specialist owns the 100m Commonwealth Games record of 10.85s, is a former 100m and 200m AR holder with times of 10.79s and 22.04s respectively, and was a regular finalist in the 100m, 200m, and Long Jump at global and continental championships.
Career honours
- Beijing 2008 Olympic Long Jump Silver medallist
- Moscow 2013 World Championships Long Jump Silver medallist
- Moscow 2013 World Championships 200m Bronze medallist
- Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m and 200m Champion
- Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games 4x100m Silver medallist
- Nassau 2015 World Relays 4x200m Champion
- Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games 4x100m Bronze medallist
- 6x African Champion and 1x Silver medallist
- 3x African Games Champion and 2x Silver medallist
- 2010 Continental Cup 100m Bronze medallist
- Commonwealth Games 100m record holder
- Former AR holder in the 100m and 200m
- 4x Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020)
- Multiple times Nigerian Champion in all her events
Personal bests
100m - 10.79s
200m - 22.04s
60m - 7.10s
Long Jump - 7.00m
Triple Jump - 14.13m
Demerits - None. Apart from not winning an Olympic medal in the sprints and a World Indoor Championships medal.
ESE BRUME
One of the most consistent Nigerian athletes in history, Ese Brume has grown in stature since she announced herself as a prodigious young talent at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, where she landed her first major long jump title.
Since her stellar international athletics debut eight years ago, Brume has made regular appearances on the podium at every major championship. Her last at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she reclaimed her Gold medal won in 2014, setting a new Games Record (GR) of 7.00m in the process.
Her performances over the last three years saw her move out of the shadows of legendary Nigerian jumpers to claim the mantle as Africa's undisputed long-jump queen.
Since 2019, she has hit a rich vein of form as she has jumped an AR of 7.17m, Olympic Bronze, and World Championships Bronze and Silver medals in 2019 and 2022 respectively, as well as World Indoor Championship Silver in 2022.
Career honours
- Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games Bronze medallist
- 2x World Championship medallist - Silver in 2022 and Bronze in 2019
- Belgrade 2022 World Indoor Championship Silver medallist
- 2x Commonwealth Games Champion (2014 and 2022)
- 3x African Champion (2014, 2016 and 2018)
- 2019 African Games Long Jump champion
- AR holder with 7.17m
- Commonwealth Games Record holder with 7.00m
- First African woman in history to jump over the 7m mark four times in a season
- 5x African U20 Champion
- 5x National Champion
Personal Bests
Indoors - 6.85m
Outdoors - 7.17m
Demerits - None
TOBI AMUSAN
A generational talent, Tobi Amusan is the reigning World, Commonwealth, Diamond League, and African Champion and the record holder in three of the four competitions. The sprint hurdler is not just the best in the continent and the world but all-time.
Her moment of historic glory came when she stunned the world with two blistering runs at the World Championships in Eugene, where she broke the 100mH World Record in the semi-finals clocking 12.12s. In the final two hours later, she burst out of the blocks for the Gold medal in an even faster time of 12.06s. Although, that did not count as an official record due to the illegal wind reading.
Amusan is the first Nigerian athlete ever to attain these honours, from running a WR to winning a World, Commonwealth, African, and Diamond League title, all in record-breaking times.
So it came as no surprise when the World Athletics governing council nominated her as the female athlete of the year. Again, the first Nigerian athlete to get this recognition.
Career honours
- World Record holder in the 100mH (12.12s)
- World 100mH Champion (2022)
- 2x Diamond League 100mH Champion (2021 and 2022)
- 3x Commonwealth Games 100mH Champion and 1x 4x100m Bronze medallist (2018 and 2022)
- 2x African Games 100mH Champion (2015 and 2019)
- 2x African 100mH Champion (2018 and 2022)
- 2x African 4x100m Champion
- 2x Nigerian Champion
- 2x Olympian (2016 and 2020)
- Commonwealth Games record holder (12.30s)
- AR holder (12.12s)
- African Games Record holder (12.68s)
- African Youth and Junior Record holder
- 2015 African Junior Champion
- 2014 African Youth Champion
- 2013 African Youth Champion
Personal Bests
100mH - 12.12s
60mH - 7.84s
100m - 11.14s
200m - 22.66s
Demerits - No Olympic medal or World Indoor Championships medal yet.
More from category
-
Who is the most decorated Nigerian female athlete in history?
-
African Games Champion, Raymond Ekevwo and four other Nigerian athletes face imprisonment over ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in US
-
Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list