Who is the most decorated Nigerian female athlete in history?

The African Records (AR) indoors and outdoors are owned by athletes in these countries, and for Nigeria, the female athletes are shining lights in this regard.

This year strengthened the genders' claim to this statement, with the icing on the cake being Tobi Amusan’s historic World Record (WR) and title-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Before her achievement, the country has produced other female athletes who have won medals at all age group levels, as well as at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Continental Championships, setting records in the process.

This brings the question, can anyone truly pinpoint the most decorated Nigerian female athlete in history? What should be the criteria for selection? Should it be a WR, Olympic medals and appearances, World Championship medals, medals collection at youth to professional level, career dominance, or a combination of everything?

Definitely a hard one to call that requires lots to debate on. Notwithstanding, I have carefully selected five athletes who should have the best shot at this prestigious accolade; based on their career honours and impact on the sport generally.

MARY ONYALI

Regarded as the mother of Nigerian female sprints, Mary Onyali competed in the 100m, 200m, and relay events, winning many medals during her career.

The multiple Nigerian Champion and former record holder brought international recognition to the country during her active years. Her iconic feats were anchoring Nigeria to 4x100m Bronze at the 1992 Olympic Games and winning 200m Bronze at the 1996 Olympic Games.

She is a five time Olympian (1988 - 2004), remaining the only Nigerian athlete to achieve such a feat. While continentally, she performed exceptionally well in the African Games, winning seven individual medals, and the relay team won all races between 1987 to 2003.

Here is a concise list of her career honours supporting why she has earned a spot on the mentions.

Career honours

5x Olympian (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004)

2x Olympic medallist (4x100m and 200m bronze medals in 1992 and 1996)

1994 Commonwealth Games 100m / 4x100m Champion and 200m Silver medallist

1994 World Cup 4x100m Gold and 100m Bronze medallist

6x African Games Champion and 200m Bronze medallist

3x African Champion in the 100m (1988, 1989 and 1998)

2x African Champion in the 200m (1989 and 1993)

Double Silver medallist at the 1989 World Cup in the 100m and 200m

4x World Championship finalist (1987, 1991, 1993 and 1995)

1987 World Indoor Championship finalist in the 200m

1986 World Junior 200m Silver and 4x100m Bronze medallist

Multiple Nigerian Champion

Former African and Nigerian Record holder in the 4x100m (42.81s)

Former African and Nigerian Record holder in the 200m (22.07s)

Personal Bests

100m - 10.97s (1993)

200m - 22.07s (1996)

4x100m - 42.81s (1992)

Demerits - Never won a senior World Championship medal.

CHIOMA AJUNWA

A national hero, Chioma Ajunwa is widely recognized for her exploits at the 1996 Olympic Games, where she won the Long Jump Gold medal with a first-round leap of 7.12m.

Her victory sealed her name as the first African woman to win an Olympic title in a field event and still the country's sole individual Olympic champion.

The footballer-turned-athlete competed in the 60m, 100m, 200m, and Long Jump winning medals, and is history's only sportswoman to compete at the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games.

Ajunwa is presently an assistant commissioner of police.

Career honours

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Long Jump Champion

Paris 1997 World Indoor Championship Silver medallist

Auckland 1990 Commonwealth Games 4x100m Bronze medallist

3x African Long Jump Champion (1988, 1989 and 1998)

1991 African Games Long Jump Champion

Current Indoor AR holder in the Long Jump (6.97m)

Former Indoor AR holder in the 60m (7.02s)

Former Long Jump AR holder (7.12m)

3x Nigerian Long Jump Champion (1996, 1999 & 2001)

Personal Bests

Outdoor Long Jump - 7.12m

Indoor Long Jump - 6.97m

60m - 7.02s

100m - 11.14s

200m - 23.05s

Demerits - Did not win an outdoor World Championships medal.

BLESSING OKAGBARE

Formerly known as the queen of Nigerian track, Blessing Okagbare was the ray of sunshine that reignited the athletics spark in this generation of Nigerian athletes. She was the face of the sport globally for over a decade, consistently among the top ten best female world athletes.

Okagbare boasts of winning a medal at every important senior international championship, setting records, and attaining historic feats. Significant mentions in her 2008 Olympic Silver medal while a teenager and 2013 double World Championships medals, making her the first female Nigerian athlete to achieve this.

The long jump and sprints specialist owns the 100m Commonwealth Games record of 10.85s, is a former 100m and 200m AR holder with times of 10.79s and 22.04s respectively, and was a regular finalist in the 100m, 200m, and Long Jump at global and continental championships.

Career honours

Beijing 2008 Olympic Long Jump Silver medallist

Moscow 2013 World Championships Long Jump Silver medallist

Moscow 2013 World Championships 200m Bronze medallist

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m and 200m Champion

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games 4x100m Silver medallist

Nassau 2015 World Relays 4x200m Champion

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games 4x100m Bronze medallist

6x African Champion and 1x Silver medallist

3x African Games Champion and 2x Silver medallist

2010 Continental Cup 100m Bronze medallist

Commonwealth Games 100m record holder

Former AR holder in the 100m and 200m

4x Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020)

Multiple times Nigerian Champion in all her events

Personal bests

100m - 10.79s

200m - 22.04s

60m - 7.10s

Long Jump - 7.00m

Triple Jump - 14.13m

Demerits - None. Apart from not winning an Olympic medal in the sprints and a World Indoor Championships medal.

ESE BRUME

One of the most consistent Nigerian athletes in history, Ese Brume has grown in stature since she announced herself as a prodigious young talent at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, where she landed her first major long jump title.

Since her stellar international athletics debut eight years ago, Brume has made regular appearances on the podium at every major championship. Her last at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she reclaimed her Gold medal won in 2014, setting a new Games Record (GR) of 7.00m in the process.

Her performances over the last three years saw her move out of the shadows of legendary Nigerian jumpers to claim the mantle as Africa's undisputed long-jump queen.

Since 2019, she has hit a rich vein of form as she has jumped an AR of 7.17m, Olympic Bronze, and World Championships Bronze and Silver medals in 2019 and 2022 respectively, as well as World Indoor Championship Silver in 2022.

Career honours

Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games Bronze medallist

2x World Championship medallist - Silver in 2022 and Bronze in 2019

Belgrade 2022 World Indoor Championship Silver medallist

2x Commonwealth Games Champion (2014 and 2022)

3x African Champion (2014, 2016 and 2018)

2019 African Games Long Jump champion

AR holder with 7.17m

Commonwealth Games Record holder with 7.00m

First African woman in history to jump over the 7m mark four times in a season

5x African U20 Champion

5x National Champion

Personal Bests

Indoors - 6.85m

Outdoors - 7.17m

Demerits - None

TOBI AMUSAN

A generational talent, Tobi Amusan is the reigning World, Commonwealth, Diamond League, and African Champion and the record holder in three of the four competitions. The sprint hurdler is not just the best in the continent and the world but all-time.

Her moment of historic glory came when she stunned the world with two blistering runs at the World Championships in Eugene, where she broke the 100mH World Record in the semi-finals clocking 12.12s. In the final two hours later, she burst out of the blocks for the Gold medal in an even faster time of 12.06s. Although, that did not count as an official record due to the illegal wind reading.

Amusan is the first Nigerian athlete ever to attain these honours, from running a WR to winning a World, Commonwealth, African, and Diamond League title, all in record-breaking times.

So it came as no surprise when the World Athletics governing council nominated her as the female athlete of the year. Again, the first Nigerian athlete to get this recognition.

Career honours

World Record holder in the 100mH (12.12s)

World 100mH Champion (2022)

2x Diamond League 100mH Champion (2021 and 2022)

3x Commonwealth Games 100mH Champion and 1x 4x100m Bronze medallist (2018 and 2022)

2x African Games 100mH Champion (2015 and 2019)

2x African 100mH Champion (2018 and 2022)

2x African 4x100m Champion

2x Nigerian Champion

2x Olympian (2016 and 2020)

Commonwealth Games record holder (12.30s)

AR holder (12.12s)

African Games Record holder (12.68s)

African Youth and Junior Record holder

2015 African Junior Champion

2014 African Youth Champion

2013 African Youth Champion

Personal Bests

100mH - 12.12s

60mH - 7.84s

100m - 11.14s

200m - 22.66s