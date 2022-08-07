Tobi Amusan Wins Gold at Commonwealth Games, sets new record [Photos/Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Tobi Amusan clocks 12.30 seconds, sets a Commonwealth Games record to win Gold.

Tobi Amusan Wins Gold At Commonwealth Games, sets new record
Tobi Amusan Wins Gold At Commonwealth Games, sets new record

Nigerian superstar Tobi Amusan has set a new record to win a Gold medal in the 100 meters hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old Amusan recorded a time of 12.30 seconds to set a new record at the Commonwealth Games.

The latest achievement for Amusan comes after she won a gold medal and set a new world record at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America (USA).

In Birmingham Amusan took Gold, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson took silver with 12.23sec, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed bronze in 12.23.

Amusan took Gold, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson took silver with 12.23sec,
Amusan took Gold, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson took silver with 12.23sec, Pulse Nigeria

After her 12.12 heroics in Oregon, Amusan produced another astonishing performance to claim Gold.

Speaking after her victory Amusan said, “Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.

Amusan produced another astonishing performance to claim Gold.
Amusan produced another astonishing performance to claim Gold. Pulse Nigeria

“The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goals to accomplish and it worked pretty well. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

Tobi Amusan recorded a time of 12.30 seconds to set a new record
Tobi Amusan recorded a time of 12.30 seconds to set a new record Pulse Nigeria

Amusan now holds the World record, Commonwealth Games record and African record in the women's 100 meter hurdles.

Tosin Abayomi

