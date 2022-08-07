Tobi Amusan Wins Gold at Commonwealth Games, sets new record [Photos/Video]

The 25-year-old Amusan recorded a time of 12.30 seconds to set a new record at the Commonwealth Games.

The latest achievement for Amusan comes after she won a gold medal and set a new world record at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America (USA).

In Birmingham Amusan took Gold, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson took silver with 12.23sec, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed bronze in 12.23.

Pulse Nigeria

Amusan on Commonwealth Gold, new record

After her 12.12 heroics in Oregon, Amusan produced another astonishing performance to claim Gold.

Speaking after her victory Amusan said, “Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.

Pulse Nigeria

“The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goals to accomplish and it worked pretty well. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

Pulse Nigeria