Tobi Amusan named in 100 Most Influential African Women in 2022

The sprint hurdler is named alongside singer-songwriter and performing artist Tiwa Savage, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Amusan was named in the sports category for her incredible historic feats this year, which she became the first Nigerian and African woman to run a World Record (WR) and win a World title in the 100mH, at the World Championships in Oregon.

She also successfully defended her Commonwealth Games 100mH title, running a Games Record (GR) of 12.30s, and became the first Nigerian woman to win two Diamond League titles, first in 2021 and then this year.