Tobi Amusan named in 100 Most Influential African Women in 2022

World Champion, Tobi Amusan is consistently rubbing shoulders with big names in the continent, her latest recognition being listed in Avance Media 100 Most Influential Women in Africa.
The sprint hurdler is named alongside singer-songwriter and performing artist Tiwa Savage, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Amusan was named in the sports category for her incredible historic feats this year, which she became the first Nigerian and African woman to run a World Record (WR) and win a World title in the 100mH, at the World Championships in Oregon.
She also successfully defended her Commonwealth Games 100mH title, running a Games Record (GR) of 12.30s, and became the first Nigerian woman to win two Diamond League titles, first in 2021 and then this year.
The ranking of the 100 Most Influential African Women, is to highlight and celebrate the brilliant accomplishments of 100 women from Africa, who are individuals of distinguished personalities in their field of work.
