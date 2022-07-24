Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship in Oregon [Video]

ESSENCE

Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship in Oregon

Tosin Abayomi
Amusan makes history, Brume into final, Ofili and relay team set record at World Athletics Championship

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship
Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship

Team Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon continues to make the country proud in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States of America (USA).

Superstar athletes such as Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume are in good form at the tournament competing with the best in the world.

Despite controversy regarding preparation the team has put up some impressive performances.

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship
Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan ran 12.40 (+1.5 m/s) to break her own African 100m hurdles record and advanced into the semis.

It was the fastest heat time ever run at a global championship and was a new African and Nigerian record.

She overtakes the great Glory Alozie who ran 12.44 to win a silver medal at the World Athletics championships 23 years ago in Seville, Spain.

Speaking about her performance, Amusan said, "I did not know I was going that fast. The aim was just to qualify.

“At these championships, I am aiming for the podium for sure and want to take the fastest time, trying to execute well.

“I trust my hard work so I am just going to come out here & do what I have to do."

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship
Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria’s 4 by 100 meters women’s relay team set an African record in the final of the World Athletics Championship.

Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL, Favour OFILI, Rosemary CHUKWUMA and Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA ran 42.22s to finish fourth in the final.

Ofili who made history with LSU in the NCAA has a team around her that can win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The time by the four youngsters was a new Nigerian and African record in the 4 by 100 meters women's relay.

The broke a record set at the 1992 Olympics game 30-years ago by veterans Christy Opara-Thompson, Faith Idehen, Beatrice Utondu & Mary Onyali,

Despite not winning a medal they made the country proud finishing behind the USA, Jamaica and Germany.

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship
Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria’s long jump star Ese Brume made history as she qualified for the finals at the World Athletics Championships.

She joins Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany and Quanesha Burks of the USA in the final.

Burks with a 6.86 jump, Mihambo with a 6.84 jump and Brume with a 6.82 jump.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

