Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship in Oregon [Video]

Superstar athletes such as Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume are in good form at the tournament competing with the best in the world.

Despite controversy regarding preparation the team has put up some impressive performances.

Tobi Amusan makes history

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan ran 12.40 (+1.5 m/s) to break her own African 100m hurdles record and advanced into the semis.

It was the fastest heat time ever run at a global championship and was a new African and Nigerian record.

She overtakes the great Glory Alozie who ran 12.44 to win a silver medal at the World Athletics championships 23 years ago in Seville, Spain.

Speaking about her performance, Amusan said, "I did not know I was going that fast. The aim was just to qualify.

“At these championships, I am aiming for the podium for sure and want to take the fastest time, trying to execute well.

“I trust my hard work so I am just going to come out here & do what I have to do."

Ofili, 4 by 100 relay team set African record

Nigeria’s 4 by 100 meters women’s relay team set an African record in the final of the World Athletics Championship.

Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL, Favour OFILI, Rosemary CHUKWUMA and Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA ran 42.22s to finish fourth in the final.

Ofili who made history with LSU in the NCAA has a team around her that can win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The time by the four youngsters was a new Nigerian and African record in the 4 by 100 meters women's relay.

The broke a record set at the 1992 Olympics game 30-years ago by veterans Christy Opara-Thompson, Faith Idehen, Beatrice Utondu & Mary Onyali,

Despite not winning a medal they made the country proud finishing behind the USA, Jamaica and Germany.

Ese Brume through to Long Jump final

Nigeria’s long jump star Ese Brume made history as she qualified for the finals at the World Athletics Championships.

She joins Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany and Quanesha Burks of the USA in the final.