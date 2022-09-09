'Everyone doubted me' - Tobi Amusan breaks silence after Diamond League Trophy win [Video]

The 25-year-old Amusan won the 100-meter hurdles women's event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Amusan wrapped up an amazing season by breaking a long-standing Weltklasse meeting record.

The Ijebu-Ode-born star set a record of 12.29 seconds to beat United States of America (USA) 22-year-old Tia Jones who secured second place with 12.40.

Jamaica’s world silver medalist Britany Anderson was third with 12.42, while Olympic champion from Puerto Rico Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished fourth in 12.49.

Amusan on Diamond League victory

Speaking after her triumph in the Diamond League, Amusan revealed that people have doubted her success all year long.

She said, “Everyone has doubted me. I just had to prove myself, that I have got it.

“I am just so thankful for all of this season. I am full of emotions. Now, vacation, rest, and then back to practice.”

Amusan started off winning the African title this year and at the World Championships in Oregon set a world record of 12.12 Enroute to win.