'Everyone doubted me' - Tobi Amusan breaks silence after Diamond League Trophy win [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Athletics

Nigerian track and field athlete Oluwatobiloba "Tobi" Amusan was crowned 2022 Diamond League champion on Thursday, September 9, 2022.

The 25-year-old Amusan won the 100-meter hurdles women's event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Amusan wrapped up an amazing season by breaking a long-standing Weltklasse meeting record.

The Ijebu-Ode-born star set a record of 12.29 seconds to beat United States of America (USA) 22-year-old Tia Jones who secured second place with 12.40.

Jamaica’s world silver medalist Britany Anderson was third with 12.42, while Olympic champion from Puerto Rico Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished fourth in 12.49.

Speaking after her triumph in the Diamond League, Amusan revealed that people have doubted her success all year long.

She said, “Everyone has doubted me. I just had to prove myself, that I have got it.

“I am just so thankful for all of this season. I am full of emotions. Now, vacation, rest, and then back to practice.”

Amusan started off winning the African title this year and at the World Championships in Oregon set a world record of 12.12 Enroute to win.

She also won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and now has added the Diamond League trophy.

