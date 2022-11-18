This is definitely Tobi Amusan’s year. Not just because of excelling doing what she loves most on the track, but off-track as well bagging premium endorsement deals with top brands in the country.
Tobi Amusan bags ambassadorial deal with $end by Flutterwave
World 100mH Champion and Record holder, Tobi Amusan is the latest brand ambassador of $end by Flutterwave
The World 100mH Champion and World Record (WR) holder is now the latest ambassador of $end by Flutterwave, a payment platform used to send money across the world.
According to the founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola via his Instagram handle @olugbenga_gb, he shared his excitement on how the brand’s values resonates with choosing Amusan.
“We’re thrilled to announce Tobi Amusan, the 100m Hurdles World Record holder as the new $end Ambassador, as well as the launch of the new $end Mobile App.
With $end’s speed, flexibility, and efficiency, we can’t help but be inspired by the similarities with Tobi, when she’s on the tracks. She has efficiently surmounted the biggest hurdles on the track to achieve her WR results. Her ability to represent the continent with pride is also an attribute we love and share with her. So, you could imagine my joy when she agreed to be $end’s ambassador.”
He continued, “Our goal is to deliver a seamless experience for Africans in the diaspora looking to send money to their loved ones at home.”
This is Amusan’s third ambassadorial deal since her World Championships triumph in Oregon, the previous being with telecoms giant Globacom, and one of the fastest growing banks in Nigeria, Premium Trust Bank.
