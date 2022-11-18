Tobi Amusan bags ambassadorial deal with $end by Flutterwave

The World 100mH Champion and World Record (WR) holder is now the latest ambassador of $end by Flutterwave, a payment platform used to send money across the world.

According to the founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola via his Instagram handle @olugbenga_gb, he shared his excitement on how the brand’s values resonates with choosing Amusan.

“We’re thrilled to announce Tobi Amusan, the 100m Hurdles World Record holder as the new $end Ambassador, as well as the launch of the new $end Mobile App.

AFP

With $end’s speed, flexibility, and efficiency, we can’t help but be inspired by the similarities with Tobi, when she’s on the tracks. She has efficiently surmounted the biggest hurdles on the track to achieve her WR results. Her ability to represent the continent with pride is also an attribute we love and share with her. So, you could imagine my joy when she agreed to be $end’s ambassador.”

He continued, “Our goal is to deliver a seamless experience for Africans in the diaspora looking to send money to their loved ones at home.”