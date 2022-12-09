Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

The Nigerian U20 record holder won the 200m in a convincing Personal Best (PB) of 23.07s, which smashed her previous best of 23.23s set in the semifinals at the same festival.

Doing this, she not only upgraded from the Silver medal won at the last edition in Edo State but as well emulated Grace Nwokocha’s feat in the same state.

The speedster also inspired the next four finishers to run new PBs, with Delta State’s teen sensation Faith Okwose clocking 23.62s for the Silver medal, Adeloye Adetutu of Rivers State won Bronze in 23.66s, Oke Opeyemi Deborah was fourth in 23.76s, and Justina Eyakpobeyan fifth in 23.78s.

Godbless says she has her eyes set on making the 2023 World Championships entry standard in the 100m and 200m, timed at 11.08s and 22.60s, and with her current form, plus how fast she has been dropping her lifetime bests, it is only a matter of time before her goals materialize.