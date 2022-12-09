ADVERTISEMENT

Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Tima Godbless completed a sprint double at National Sports Festival in Asaba.

empty
empty

Tima Godbless has definitely cemented her name as the best home-based female sprinter for the year ending after completing a sprints double at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Nigerian U20 record holder won the 200m in a convincing Personal Best (PB) of 23.07s, which smashed her previous best of 23.23s set in the semifinals at the same festival.

Doing this, she not only upgraded from the Silver medal won at the last edition in Edo State but as well emulated Grace Nwokocha’s feat in the same state.

The speedster also inspired the next four finishers to run new PBs, with Delta State’s teen sensation Faith Okwose clocking 23.62s for the Silver medal, Adeloye Adetutu of Rivers State won Bronze in 23.66s, Oke Opeyemi Deborah was fourth in 23.76s, and Justina Eyakpobeyan fifth in 23.78s.

Godbless says she has her eyes set on making the 2023 World Championships entry standard in the 100m and 200m, timed at 11.08s and 22.60s, and with her current form, plus how fast she has been dropping her lifetime bests, it is only a matter of time before her goals materialize.

Meanwhile, the talented teenager is to join Favour Ofili at Louisiana State University on scholarship, where her talents are expected to be developed to the next level while studying.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

  • Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival

    New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

  • Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival

    Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus injury after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Lyon

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus injury after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Lyon

Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal considering move for Barcelona star to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal considering move for Barcelona star to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus

GAMING: The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the year and the full winners list revealed

GAMING: The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the year and the full winners list revealed

Enyimba, Shooting Stars battle for 100 million Naira in NPFL preseason tourney

Enyimba, Shooting Stars battle for 100 million Naira in NPFL preseason tourney

VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

VIDEO: Watch Victor Eletu score for AC Milan in 3-2 win against Lumazzane

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Some foreign-based athletes expected to fly into Asaba

Ese Brume and other top throwers fly into Asaba for National Sports Festival