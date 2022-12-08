Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

The African Champion was unmatchable in the women’s Hammer Throw final, throwing her implement to a distance of 61.94m, far ahead of Esther Osisike’s 45.13m and Quadiri’s 41.60m, who won Silver and Bronze medals.

AFP

It is Olatoye’s second Gold medal at the Festival, her first being in the Shot Put, won on the first day of athletics in Asaba.

Olatoye is making her first appearance at the National Sports Festival and has now made it a memorable one, leaving with two Gold medals, making her one of the standout athletes in the field events.