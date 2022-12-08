ADVERTISEMENT

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival in Asaba.

Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival
Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival

Sade Olatoye is having a National Sports Festival to remember after winning her second Gold medal in Asaba, successfully defending her title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The African Champion was unmatchable in the women’s Hammer Throw final, throwing her implement to a distance of 61.94m, far ahead of Esther Osisike’s 45.13m and Quadiri’s 41.60m, who won Silver and Bronze medals.

Sade Olatoye won the Hammer Throw Gold medal at National Sports Festival
Sade Olatoye won the Hammer Throw Gold medal at National Sports Festival AFP

It is Olatoye’s second Gold medal at the Festival, her first being in the Shot Put, won on the first day of athletics in Asaba.

Olatoye is making her first appearance at the National Sports Festival and has now made it a memorable one, leaving with two Gold medals, making her one of the standout athletes in the field events.

She can also boast of having three National titles this year, having the Nigerian Championships Hammer Throw title, and the two won in Asaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival

    New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

  • Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival

    Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

  • Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022

    Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May 2023

Recommended articles

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth. - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

"Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth." - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set for return at National Sports Festival in Asaba

NSF 2022: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set to light up the sprints in Asaba