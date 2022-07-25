Reactions as Tobi Amusan sets World record with 12.12 seconds at World Athletics Championships

Tosin Abayomi
Amusan gets 100,000 dollars, for the 1st time since 2000, the Nigerian anthem was heard at the World Athletics Championships.

Tobi Amusan gets 100,000 dollars for record at World Athletics Championships
Tobi Amusan gets 100,000 dollars for record at World Athletics Championships

The 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, United States of America came to an end on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Going into the final day of the tournament, Team Nigeria were without any medals but there was hope.

Tobi Amusan set an African record zooming into the finals of the 110 meters hurdle but would face stiff competition from the best in the World.

Amusan would seize the opportunity to make history as she set a new world record it a time of 12.12 seconds

The woman of the moment, Tobi Amusan, flags the Nigerian flag proudly.
The woman of the moment, Tobi Amusan, flags the Nigerian flag proudly. Pulse Nigeria

Amusan became the first woman to run that time in the 110 meter hurdles, it was the first world record by any Nigerian woman in history.

Nigerian-American former linebacker Emmanuel Acho who played in the National Football League and is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports 1 said, "New WORLD RECORD in the 110mh by Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan in a time of 12.12.

"She SMASHED the old world record of 12.20! I’m literally in shock. I see you my SISTA!!!!"

Jamaican track and field specialist Danielle Williams, who competed against Amusan in the final was happy for her achievement.

Speaking to the media after her victory Amusan said, “You know I'm elated, it's been a journey and I'm thankful to god for keeping me healthy and I couldn't be more thankful to have come out here with the wind and the world record."

Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics.
Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics. Pulse Nigeria

About the world record she added, “You know coming into the semis I knew it was a it was a very competitive field so the goal was to execute.

"And you know survive to the finals and seen the world record I'm like yes yes but you know I had to keep my composure from the finals and you know I think I handled that pretty good and all things."

Following her victory, Amusan was rewarded with a 100,000 dollars for setting a new world record.

Tosin Abayomi

Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship in Oregon [Video]

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship
Tobi Amusan, so good she smashed the World 100m Hurdles record twice

Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics.