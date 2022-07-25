Nigerians blast 4-time Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Johnson for downplaying Tobi Amusan's World record

Tosin Abayomi
'A drug cheat, wants America to win' - Nigerians blast the great Michael Johnson after comment on Tobi Amusan's record.

Nigerian star Tobi Amusan made history at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America (USA).

Amusan won the gold medal with a time of 12.12 seconds in the women’s 110 meter hurdle event.

Amusan was in shock after realizing that she had set a new world record along with her victory.

According to former American athlete, Michael Johnson, some factors contributed to Amusan’s time which may later need to be adjusted.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medal winner with Team USA explained his stance on the world record time.

He said, “I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR “I thoroughly I was running slow!” All the athletes looked shocked.

“Heat 2 we were first shown winning with a time of 12.53. Few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down by .01 is normal. .10 is not.”

Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics.
Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics. Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians were not happy with the latest revelation from Thompson as it addressed Amusan’s achievement.

The general reaction to the statement by Thompson was negative as he received insults for a perceived lack of appreciation of the accomplishments by Amusan.

