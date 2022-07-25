Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump

Team Nigeria had no medal going into the final day of the competition but ended up with two.

After Tobi Amusan made history in the with a world record time of 12.12 seconds, Team Nigeria would clinch another medal in the long jump event.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Ese Brume silver medal

Nigeria went from not winning a medal since the start of the championship, to winning 2 medals on the last day.

Nigerian star Ese Brume who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would get the silver medal in the long jump event with a season's best of 7.02m.

Brume narrowly missed out to Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, who took home the Gold medal.

Speaking after the victory, Brume, gave thanks to God, She said, "I'm super super excited you know bronze turns gold I'm so happy to god I'm grateful god did it it wasn't by my power neither was it by my might but because of his grace which he has bestowed upon my life."

Pulse Nigeria

Brume explained the significance of his achievement, she added, "I came here to impart in the lives of younger ones and those who believe in God and those who are still trying to find themselves and thankfully god answered my prayer I'm super grateful to God."