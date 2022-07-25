The accolades continue to pour in for Nigerian athletes Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume.
President Buhari, Tinubu celebrate Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume
Amusan won Nigeria a gold medal with a time of 12.12 seconds in the women's 110 meter hurdles.
Brume took silver for Nigeria with a season best leap of 7.02 meters in the women's long jump event.
Both athletes were the two medal winners for Team Nigeria to the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, United States of America (USA).
Buhari celebrates Amusan, Brume
President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari took to social media to celebrate Tobi Amusan for the gold medal and a new world record.
The statement by the president said, "I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating Tobi Amusan and her stellar performance, at the World Athletics Championships 2022.
"Her new World Record and Gold Medal have brought excitement and joy and hope to all of us, and made our national anthem resonate on a global stage.
Buhari then praised Brume for her heroics in the long jump event, he added, I also commend and celebrate Ese Brume for her long jump Silver Medal.
"#TeamNigeria have represented us with honour & pride; displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship, and proving that with hard work & determination, success is achievable. #WorldAthleticsChampionships
Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrates Amusan and Brume
Former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined other presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in celebrating Amusan and Brume.
A message on his official Twitter account Amusan said, "Congratulations to our new Track & Field superstar Tobi Amusan on becoming the new World Champion in the women's 100m hurdles; smashing the world record not once but twice in the process.
On the silver medal, Tinubu added, "Congratulations to our own Ese Brume for winning a silver medal in the Women Long Jump at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Here is wishing the entire Team Nigeria the very best at the championship."
