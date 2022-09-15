President Buhari gifts Amusan, 2022 Commonwealth Games team 200 million naira

The President met with the Athletes at Aso Rock, Abuja on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

President Buhari insisted that his administration will recognize excellence, especially for Team Nigeria for making the country proud with incredible performances at international competitions.

The President praised the 12 gold medal winners at the Commonwealth Games in the Birmingham United Kingdom.

Pulse Nigeria

Buhari on Amusan, Team Nigeria

World Champion & Record Holder, Tobi Amusan was conferred with a National Honour by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as an Officer of the Order of Niger (OON), for her remarkable achievements this year.

In a statement read by the President, he revealed that he and other Nigerians watched the Team at the Commonwealth Games with smiles on their faces.

He said, ''I watched with millions of Nigerians those exciting moments when you all brought smiles to us and our homes by breaking world, national, and games records, as well as achieving personal best in your careers.

''Your outstanding performances in recent times are consistent with the determination of a nation always yearning for excellent performance.

''You all, members of Team Nigeria have ignited the spirit for victory in our nation but even more you have been victorious in major sporting championships and games.

''I have followed keenly your achievements at the World Championships in Oregon USA and indeed your remarkable performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

''And I am very pleased that you displayed at both the personal and group levels great sporting talents and delivered for your country great podium performances,.

''Twelve times the world stood still as our green, white green national flag was hoisted and the National Anthem recited. Thirty-five times we made it to the podium. You all Team Nigeria made that possible.