PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

Endurance Ojokolo got married traditionally in Delta State, at age 47.

Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage
Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage

There is no age limit to finding love or getting married, as legendary Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo got married traditionally to the love of her life, Tony Akpeki, at age 47.

Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage in Delta State
Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage in Delta State

Ojokolo is a retired sprinter that won several continental medals and represented Nigeria at major international championships during her active international years.

Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage
Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage

She is a two-time African 100m Champion (2002 and 2004), Athens 2004 Olympian, and three-time World Indoor Championships finalist while winning the Nigerian title seven times in her career.

Endurance Ojokolo during her active years for Nigeria
Endurance Ojokolo during her active years for Nigeria

Ojokolo had a 60m Personal Best (PB) of 7.08s, 100m PB of 11.06s and 200m PB of 23.09s. She retired in 2009 and has since become a National coach, training several young athletes to stardom.

Endurance Ojokolo is now an active athletics coach for Nigeria
Endurance Ojokolo is now an active athletics coach for Nigeria

One important athlete she has trained to stardom is Tokyo Olympian and one of the best sprinters in the country at the moment, Usheoritse Itsekiri.

She has also been a team coach at several international championships and was the head coach of Team Nigeria at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi, where the country had its best career outing at a major athletics championship.

Ojokolo and her husband, Tony Akpeki
Ojokolo and her husband, Tony Akpeki

The Sapele-based coach and fellow legendary sprinter, Deji Aliu, had a female child together called, Immanuela during their active years, who is also a talented speedster that's a college student at Texas A&M and represents Great Britain internationally.

Immanuela, Deji Aliu and Endurance Ojokolo
Immanuela, Deji Aliu and Endurance Ojokolo
