NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

Enekwechi threw a Hammer Throw NR of 67.45m on his third attempt to clinch the Gold medal for Delta State, the distance breaking Christian Okoye’s 36-year-old record of 66.92m.

The reigning National Sports Festival (NSF) Champion in the Shot Put will now have his eyes set on winning another Gold medal in his trademark event.

He has been Nigeria and Africa’s best thrower since his international debut in 2017 and has dominated the Shot Put event in the continent, winning all titles available.