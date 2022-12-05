NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi spreads his throwing tentacles to the Hammer Throw event.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is the new National Reecord holder in the Hammer Throw event
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is the new National Reecord holder in the Hammer Throw event

National Record (NR) holder in the men’s Shot Put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, is consistently proving what a force he is in the throwing events as he spread his tentacles to the Hammer Throw event on Day 1 of athletics in Asaba.

Enekwechi threw a Hammer Throw NR of 67.45m on his third attempt to clinch the Gold medal for Delta State, the distance breaking Christian Okoye’s 36-year-old record of 66.92m.

The reigning National Sports Festival (NSF) Champion in the Shot Put will now have his eyes set on winning another Gold medal in his trademark event.

He has been Nigeria and Africa’s best thrower since his international debut in 2017 and has dominated the Shot Put event in the continent, winning all titles available.

With him now setting a NR in the Hammer Throw, we may see him compete more in the event and perhaps rule it for many years.

