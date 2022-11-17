Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Moses King
American multinational corporation, Nike has rewarded Uganda’s first athlete to win gold at world junior championships and also a double Olympian with a brand new Land Cruiser.

Julius Achon
Julius Achon

Former athletics star Julius Acon, now Member of Parliament for Otuke East County is the only African athlete inducted in the ‘Olympian for Life’ program.

Achon was the first Ugandan to win gold at the 1994 World Junior Championships, running the 1500m in 3:39.78.

He also won scholarship to George Mason University. In 1996 in America, he won the 800m NCAA title, setting a new US college record of 1:44.55 which lasted 21 years. Later in the year, he ran in the 1500m heats at the Atlanta Olympics.

“Thank you, Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed on my life. You have provided me with more than I could ever have imagined. You have surrounded me with people who always look out for me. Thanks to Nike Running Company for the gift of a brand-new Land cruiser”, he tweeted.

Olympians for Life project was launched at the Rio 2016 Olympics and has so far honoured15 summer and winter Olympians with an exhibition of their images. Five Olympians from each Olympics are inducted, one from each continent.

“After I was in inducted in World Olympian for life in Tokyo, Japan 2020. I received it today. Coz I was the only athlete from Africa Inducted into World Olympian for Life. And also as the best Humanitarian. Also want to encourage the young people not to lose hope”.

The program recognised Achon for his efforts to improve healthcare and education and rebuilding his local community in northern Uganda after decades of civil war.

