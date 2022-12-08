ADVERTISEMENT

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

Meet Musibau Adebisi, the new speedster that has emerged in the 200m at the National Sports Festival in Asaba.

Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival
Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival

There’s a new speedster to watch out for in the 200m; at the National Sports Festival in Asaba, called Musibau Adebisi representing Ondo State.

He ran a massive Personal Best (PB) of 20.58s to win his heat, then came back with another fast 21.08s in the semis, which were the overall fastest times in all qualifying rounds.

Adebisi is now tipped as the favourite to win the final in the absence of Divine Oduduru but will have stiff competitors in Ifeanyi Ojeli, newly crowned Sports Festival 100m Champion, Fakorede Adekalu and Sunday Akintan also gunning for the Gold medal.

Meanwhile, Tima Godbless is on course to make it a sprint double in Asaba after smashing her PB of 23.42s, with a new time of 23.23s to win her semifinals, the fastest time overall.

The 18-year-old stormed to her first senior National title on Monday when she won the 100m event, clocking 11.32s in a convincing manner.

If she wins the 200m title, Godbless will not only upgrade from the Silver medal won at the 20th edition in Edo State but as well emulate Grace Nwokocha, who won the 100m and 200m events at Edo 2021.

However, Delta’s teen sensation Faith Okwose, will be on a hot chase to stop her ambitions of doing the double, after wining the 100m Silver medal behind Godbless, setting new PB’s in the process.

The 16-year-old went from being a 12.04s runner last year to dipping under 12.6s three times at the ongoing Festival; while also running a new 200m PB of 23.77s in the semifinals.

Okwose will fancy her chances of aiming for the 200m title, giving the NSF fastest woman a run for her money.

