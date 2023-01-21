ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

New 200m lifetime bests for Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko.

Imaobong Uko
Imaobong Uko

The duo of Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko were in brilliant forms for their various schools at the MLK Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque.

Abba continued from her Personal Best (PB) breaking form last week, shattering her 200m indoor Pb from 24.13s to 23.30s at the meet.

Ezinne Abba smashed her 200m PB in Albuquerque
Ezinne Abba smashed her 200m PB in Albuquerque AFP

The race winner was her teammate Rasheedat Adeleke, who stormed to a lifetime best and fastest time in the world this year of 22.52s, finishing ahead of Julien Alfred in a National Record (NR) of 22.71s and Casja Chandler in a PB of 22.99s.

Imaobong Uko racing at her first-ever indoor 200m race, clocked an impressive 23.57s.

Last week, she opened her season in the 400m at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, where she won the event in 53.51s.

Imaobong Uko clocked an impressive PB in her first ever 200m indoor race
Imaobong Uko clocked an impressive PB in her first ever 200m indoor race AFP

Abba and Uko's 200m times are now the second and third fastest in the country behind Rosemary Chukwuma's 22.99s.

With Favour Ofili yet to officially begin her 2023 season in an individual race, lovers of athletics in Nigeria should anticipate very fast times and a fantastic season ahead.

