NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

Abba continued from her Personal Best (PB) breaking form last week, shattering her 200m indoor Pb from 24.13s to 23.30s at the meet.

AFP

The race winner was her teammate Rasheedat Adeleke, who stormed to a lifetime best and fastest time in the world this year of 22.52s, finishing ahead of Julien Alfred in a National Record (NR) of 22.71s and Casja Chandler in a PB of 22.99s.

Imaobong Uko racing at her first-ever indoor 200m race, clocked an impressive 23.57s.

Last week, she opened her season in the 400m at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, where she won the event in 53.51s.

AFP

Abba and Uko's 200m times are now the second and third fastest in the country behind Rosemary Chukwuma's 22.99s.