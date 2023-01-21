ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

An impressive race from Ezekiel Nathaniel in his first indoor 400m race of the season.

Ezekiel Nathaniel
Ezekiel Nathaniel

Nigerian Record (NR) in the 400m Hurdles, Ezekiel Nathaniel made his 400m indoor debut clocking an impressive Personal Best (PB) of 46.57s to win his heat at the Dr. MLK Jr. Invitational.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nathaniel opened his season last weekend by competing in the 600 yards, where he won the event in 1:08.75. He would later anchor the 4x400m relay team to another win in a time of 3:04.86.

Ezekiel Nathaniel marked his 400m indoor debut with a PB
Ezekiel Nathaniel marked his 400m indoor debut with a PB AFP

The Baylor University sophomore student has been building up his 2023 season nicely, ensuring he's ready for the NCAA Indoor Championships, and the outdoor season where he can run in his preferred event.

Meanwhile, Bashiru Abdullahi clocked 7.82s to finish third in the men's 60m Hurdles at the same meet.

At the Samford University Invitational, Amarachukwu Obi opened her season with a time of 56.38s to win her 400m heat race.

Glory Nyenke won heat 5 of the women's 200m clocking 24.67s at the Vanderbilt Invitational.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Imaobong Uko

    NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

  • Ezekiel Nathaniel

    NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

  • Athletes at the NSSF trials

    GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

Recommended articles

NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

BOXING: Efe Ajagba must get better - Ward

BOXING: Efe Ajagba must get better - Ward

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

Dillian Whyte calls out Francis Ngannou for boxing and MMA doubleheader

Dillian Whyte calls out Francis Ngannou for boxing and MMA doubleheader

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun state medalists at the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in Delta state

Ogun SWAN urges Dapo Abiodun to commence preparation for National sports festival

Rosemary Chukwuma blazes to 2023 World-leading time

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

Alaba Akintola in celebratory mood after running 60m SR

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history

Leo Da Silva

EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo