NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

Nathaniel opened his season last weekend by competing in the 600 yards, where he won the event in 1:08.75. He would later anchor the 4x400m relay team to another win in a time of 3:04.86.

AFP

The Baylor University sophomore student has been building up his 2023 season nicely, ensuring he's ready for the NCAA Indoor Championships, and the outdoor season where he can run in his preferred event.

Meanwhile, Bashiru Abdullahi clocked 7.82s to finish third in the men's 60m Hurdles at the same meet.

At the Samford University Invitational, Amarachukwu Obi opened her season with a time of 56.38s to win her 400m heat race.