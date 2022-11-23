Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete who is the next big name in WWE

empty AFP

Born in Nigeria as Isaac Odugbesan, he was a budding athlete that won several medals in the Shot Put event at the high school level.

His talent and prowess at throwing the implement earned him a scholarship as a student-athlete at Middle State University, where he won the Conference USA title.

In the 2019/2020 academic year, Odugbesan transferred to the University of Alabama, making his mark known again by winning back-to-back titles at the 20121 and 2022 South Eastern Conference (SEC) indoor championships, and additionally won the outdoor Shot Put title in 2022.

Oba joined WWE in 2021, recruited as a member of the inaugural class of the WWE Next In Line program. In August 2022, he got employed as a member of NXT’s security team.

The colossal athlete officially made his WWE TV in-ring debut at the NXT Level Up against Dante Chen, in which he lost the fight.

