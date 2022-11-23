Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete who is the next big name in WWE

Oba Femi is officially signed to the WWE, and is seen as the next big name in the sport.

Oba Femi in his debut match against Dante Chen
Oba Femi in his debut match against Dante Chen

Several college athletes tend to dive into other professions after graduation, which is the same for Oba Femi, a professional wrestler, and entertainer at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Corporation.

Born in Nigeria as Isaac Odugbesan, he was a budding athlete that won several medals in the Shot Put event at the high school level.

His talent and prowess at throwing the implement earned him a scholarship as a student-athlete at Middle State University, where he won the Conference USA title.

In the 2019/2020 academic year, Odugbesan transferred to the University of Alabama, making his mark known again by winning back-to-back titles at the 20121 and 2022 South Eastern Conference (SEC) indoor championships, and additionally won the outdoor Shot Put title in 2022.

Isaac Odugbesan was a successful college athlete at University of Alabama
Isaac Odugbesan was a successful college athlete at University of Alabama AFP

Oba joined WWE in 2021, recruited as a member of the inaugural class of the WWE Next In Line program. In August 2022, he got employed as a member of NXT’s security team.

Oba Femi as a member of WWE NXT security team
Oba Femi as a member of WWE NXT security team AFP

The colossal athlete officially made his WWE TV in-ring debut at the NXT Level Up against Dante Chen, in which he lost the fight.

Oba Femi is officially signed to the WWE, as a professional wrestler and entertainer
Oba Femi is officially signed to the WWE, as a professional wrestler and entertainer AFP

Though his official first fight against Chen didn’t end up on a winning note, he showed flashes of brilliance with his skills and strength, affirming he is a big prospect to watch out for in the future.

