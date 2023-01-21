ADVERTISEMENT

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Over 1000 primary and secondary schools' students participate at the trials for the 2023 World School Athletics Championships in Abeokuta.

Athletes at the NSSF trials
Athletes at the NSSF trials

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) hailed the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) for the success of the organization of the trials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The trials are to select athletes that will represent Nigeria at the 2023 World School Athletics Championships, slated for later in the year.

The AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, and NOC Secretary, Tunde Popoola, commended the NSSF for the trials and hoped the athletes that participated would be nurtured to become world stars.

NSSF Trials
NSSF Trials AFP

The Administrators were impressed with the turnout of the athletes from over 20 states.

On her part, NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, commended the Ogun State Government for hosting the World School Athletics Trials. She also appreciates the support of stakeholders in the successful staging of the two-day championship.

Athletes from schools in Delta State and Ogun State dominated some of the track and field events.

Team Ogun trio Olude Kehinde, Olabayo Ore-oluwa, and Joel Kindness won gold, silver, and bronze, respectively, in the girls' U-18, and 3000M, while Usman Aminulahi of Kano State won the boys' 3000M category.

NSSF contingents at the World School Athletics Championships
NSSF contingents at the World School Athletics Championships AFP

Team Delta trio of Lucky Anthony, Melvin, and Omole finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the U-15 boys high jump, while the duo of twin sisters Frances and Franca Ajagbawa from Delta State finished first and second, respectively, in the girls U-18 triple jump event.

In the U-12 boys high jump, Bello Yusuff from Ogun state won gold while Michael from Rivers State and James Odebami from Oyo State emerged second and third respectively.

The events competed for at the NSSF World School Athletics Trials are 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, 1500M, 3000M, Long Jump, High Jump, Discuss, and Shot Put for boys and girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Athletes at the NSSF trials

    GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

  • Chukwuebuka Enekwechi makes 2023 season opener with a PB

    ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

  • Rosemary Chukwuma clocked new PBs in the 60m and 200m

    ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

Recommended articles

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 4 odds accumulator and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 4 odds accumulator and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

OPINION: Tobi Amusan's journey to sporting immortality has only begun

OPINION: Tobi Amusan's journey to sporting immortality has only begun

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun state medalists at the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in Delta state

Ogun SWAN urges Dapo Abiodun to commence preparation for National sports festival

Rosemary Chukwuma blazes to 2023 World-leading time

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

Alaba Akintola in celebratory mood after running 60m SR

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history

Leo Da Silva

EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo