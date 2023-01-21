GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

The trials are to select athletes that will represent Nigeria at the 2023 World School Athletics Championships, slated for later in the year.

AFN, NOC commends NSSF

The AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, and NOC Secretary, Tunde Popoola, commended the NSSF for the trials and hoped the athletes that participated would be nurtured to become world stars.

The Administrators were impressed with the turnout of the athletes from over 20 states.

On her part, NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, commended the Ogun State Government for hosting the World School Athletics Trials. She also appreciates the support of stakeholders in the successful staging of the two-day championship.

Ogun, Delta states dominates

Athletes from schools in Delta State and Ogun State dominated some of the track and field events.

Team Ogun trio Olude Kehinde, Olabayo Ore-oluwa, and Joel Kindness won gold, silver, and bronze, respectively, in the girls' U-18, and 3000M, while Usman Aminulahi of Kano State won the boys' 3000M category.

Team Delta trio of Lucky Anthony, Melvin, and Omole finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the U-15 boys high jump, while the duo of twin sisters Frances and Franca Ajagbawa from Delta State finished first and second, respectively, in the girls U-18 triple jump event.

In the U-12 boys high jump, Bello Yusuff from Ogun state won gold while Michael from Rivers State and James Odebami from Oyo State emerged second and third respectively.