ADVERTISEMENT

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Development confirmed the postponement is due to logistics and time constraints.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and a medalist at the National Youth Games
Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and a medalist at the National Youth Games

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has confirmed the postponement of the seventh edition of the National Youth Games (NYG).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Youth Games were earlier scheduled to be held in Asaba, the Delta State Capital from February 8-18.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar stated that the postponement is due to logistics and time constraints.

Minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare addressing the athletes at the sixth edition of the National Youth Games in Ilorin
Minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare addressing the athletes at the sixth edition of the National Youth Games in Ilorin AFP

He added that the General Elections slated for February 25 also contributed to the postponement.

Abubakar regretted all the inconveniences the postponement might cause its stakeholders, assuring a new date for the Games will be announced after the elections.

No fewer than 27 sports to feature at the seventh edition of the National Youth Games.

Some of the athletes during the closing ceremony of the 6th National Youth Games
Some of the athletes during the closing ceremony of the 6th National Youth Games AFP

The Games are designed to discover athletes that will be nurtured to stardom, the games are; Athletics, Gymnastics, Para – Table Tennis, Badminton, Handball, Boxing, Basketball, Hockey, Table Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Karate, and Tennis.

Others are Canoeing, Para-Athletics, Taekwondo, Chess, Squash and Scrabble, Cycling, Swimming, Volleyball, Football, Judo, Weightlifting, Golf, Rugby, and Wrestling.

The first edition was hosted by Abuja and since then Kwara state has been the hosting state before the ministry of Youth awarded the seventh edition to Delta state.

Meanwhile, the sixth edition witnessed 37 sports events with Delta state emerged as the overall winner with 60 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals, this makes it six wins in the six National Youth Games for Delta.

Team Lagos came second with 19 gold, 25 silver, and 28 bronze medals, while Edo occupied the third position with 18 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Delta state has been dominating the youth games with their impressive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and a medalist at the National Youth Games

    GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sharicka Jackson

    ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

  • NSSF Trials

    GRASSROOTS: NSSF World School Athletics trials to begin in Abeokuta Wednesday

Recommended articles

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

Super Falcons forward Patricia George shows off style with fresh Instagram photos

Super Falcons forward Patricia George shows off style with fresh Instagram photos

ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and Betting tips for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and Betting tips for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup

GAMING: Why is the PlayStation 5 getting more expensive in Nigeria?

GAMING: Why is the PlayStation 5 getting more expensive in Nigeria?

The stunning depth of the French national pool

The stunning depth of the French national pool

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Usain Bolt

ATHLETICS: Millions of dollars missing from Usain Bolt's account

Favour Ashe in action for Nigeria

ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe kicks off indoor season as Akpan makes college debut at Clemson Invitational

Rosemary Chukwuma blazes to 2023 World-leading time

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

Alaba Akintola in celebratory mood after running 60m SR

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history