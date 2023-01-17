GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

The Youth Games were earlier scheduled to be held in Asaba, the Delta State Capital from February 8-18.

Why we postpone NYG - Ministry of Youths

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar stated that the postponement is due to logistics and time constraints.

He added that the General Elections slated for February 25 also contributed to the postponement.

Abubakar regretted all the inconveniences the postponement might cause its stakeholders, assuring a new date for the Games will be announced after the elections.

27 sports to feature in the 7th edition

No fewer than 27 sports to feature at the seventh edition of the National Youth Games.

The Games are designed to discover athletes that will be nurtured to stardom, the games are; Athletics, Gymnastics, Para – Table Tennis, Badminton, Handball, Boxing, Basketball, Hockey, Table Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Karate, and Tennis.

Others are Canoeing, Para-Athletics, Taekwondo, Chess, Squash and Scrabble, Cycling, Swimming, Volleyball, Football, Judo, Weightlifting, Golf, Rugby, and Wrestling.

The first edition was hosted by Abuja and since then Kwara state has been the hosting state before the ministry of Youth awarded the seventh edition to Delta state.

Meanwhile, the sixth edition witnessed 37 sports events with Delta state emerged as the overall winner with 60 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals, this makes it six wins in the six National Youth Games for Delta.

Team Lagos came second with 19 gold, 25 silver, and 28 bronze medals, while Edo occupied the third position with 18 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.