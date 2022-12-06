Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Fakorede stunned the rest of the field, racing to a new Personal Best (PB) of 10.25s to win his first senior National title, defeating new standout kid Sunday Akintan (Oyo State), with 10.32s and Nicholas Mabilo (Delta State) third in 10.34s.

The 19-year-old won all his races en route to the final, making his intentions known on the fantastic form he came to the festival with and why he’s a challenger for the acclaimed title.

However, the Rivers State representative didn’t have it all smooth sailing in the final, having Akintan and Mabilo stride for stride with him till about 80m to the finish line before he eventually pulled through with his strength and endurance.

Race favourite and defending champion Enoch Adegoke, who’s making a comeback to the track after having over a year off due to an injury finished in the seventh position.

Adegoke may be disappointed in his position finish, but he’ll take solace in the fact that his injury woes are behind him, and he can work more on his fitness to get his form back.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m Hurdles, Prior Ochonogor stormed to the Gold medal setting a new PB of 51.34s, ahead of Sadiq Adebisi in 53.12s.