Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Fakorede Adekalu is the new 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion.

Fakorede Adekalu is the 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion
Fakorede Adekalu is the 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion

The men’s 100m final at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, not only lived up to the hype but produced a new festival champion away from fans’ favourites and expectations.

Recommended articles

Fakorede stunned the rest of the field, racing to a new Personal Best (PB) of 10.25s to win his first senior National title, defeating new standout kid Sunday Akintan (Oyo State), with 10.32s and Nicholas Mabilo (Delta State) third in 10.34s.

The 19-year-old won all his races en route to the final, making his intentions known on the fantastic form he came to the festival with and why he’s a challenger for the acclaimed title.

However, the Rivers State representative didn’t have it all smooth sailing in the final, having Akintan and Mabilo stride for stride with him till about 80m to the finish line before he eventually pulled through with his strength and endurance.

Race favourite and defending champion Enoch Adegoke, who’s making a comeback to the track after having over a year off due to an injury finished in the seventh position.

Adegoke may be disappointed in his position finish, but he’ll take solace in the fact that his injury woes are behind him, and he can work more on his fitness to get his form back.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m Hurdles, Prior Ochonogor stormed to the Gold medal setting a new PB of 51.34s, ahead of Sadiq Adebisi in 53.12s.

Then Abasiono Akpan (Akwa Ibom) did enough to win the women’s event in a time of 56.83s. Sarah Ochigbo came in second in 57.56s, and Glory Nathaniel making a comeback after over four years out, was third in 60.35s.

More from category

  • Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

    Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

  • Fakorede Adekalu is the 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion

    Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

  • Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

    Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Recommended articles

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

QATAR 2022: Morocco vs Spain Live

QATAR 2022: Morocco vs Spain Live

Qatar 2022: Japan optimistic for the future despite heartbreak

Qatar 2022: Japan optimistic for the future despite heartbreak

Jesus Baby Bukayo Saka reveals the importance of God in his career

Jesus Baby Bukayo Saka reveals the importance of God in his career

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Qatar 2022: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo' - Xherdan Shaqiri

Qatar 2022: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo' - Xherdan Shaqiri

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Trending

Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set for return at National Sports Festival in Asaba

NSF 2022: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set to light up the sprints in Asaba

Some foreign-based athletes expected to fly into Asaba

Ese Brume and other top throwers fly into Asaba for National Sports Festival

Top five most handsome Nigerian male athletes in 2022

Top five most handsome Nigerian male athletes in 2022

Patience George, Tima Godbless and Samson Nathaniel were the star performers on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba