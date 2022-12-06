The men’s 100m final at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, not only lived up to the hype but produced a new festival champion away from fans’ favourites and expectations.
Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba
Fakorede Adekalu is the new 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion.
Recommended articles
Fakorede stunned the rest of the field, racing to a new Personal Best (PB) of 10.25s to win his first senior National title, defeating new standout kid Sunday Akintan (Oyo State), with 10.32s and Nicholas Mabilo (Delta State) third in 10.34s.
The 19-year-old won all his races en route to the final, making his intentions known on the fantastic form he came to the festival with and why he’s a challenger for the acclaimed title.
However, the Rivers State representative didn’t have it all smooth sailing in the final, having Akintan and Mabilo stride for stride with him till about 80m to the finish line before he eventually pulled through with his strength and endurance.
Race favourite and defending champion Enoch Adegoke, who’s making a comeback to the track after having over a year off due to an injury finished in the seventh position.
Adegoke may be disappointed in his position finish, but he’ll take solace in the fact that his injury woes are behind him, and he can work more on his fitness to get his form back.
Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m Hurdles, Prior Ochonogor stormed to the Gold medal setting a new PB of 51.34s, ahead of Sadiq Adebisi in 53.12s.
Then Abasiono Akpan (Akwa Ibom) did enough to win the women’s event in a time of 56.83s. Sarah Ochigbo came in second in 57.56s, and Glory Nathaniel making a comeback after over four years out, was third in 60.35s.
More from category
-
Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba
-
Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba
-
Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year