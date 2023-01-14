ADVERTISEMENT

EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo

Athletics

Leo Da Silva gives his opinion on his best sporting moment in 2022.

Leo Da Silva
Leo Da Silva

Ex-BBNaija star, Leo has confirmed that Tobi Amusan running the World Record (WR) and winning the World title was his favourite sporting moment of 2022.

In an exclusive interview with the reality star after the FUTSAL Lagos Championship, Leo said the moment the National anthem played when Amusan was on the podium was an emotional one for him.

"My most memorable sporting event of 2022 has to be Tobi Amusan breaking the WR. All of us Nigerians hearing our National anthem on the world stage like that was emotional, and she was crying too. She was basically expressing our emotions." Leo said.

Tobi Amusan broke the 100m Hurdles WR clocking 12.12s
Tobi Amusan broke the 100m Hurdles WR clocking 12.12s AFP

Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to run a WR and win an outdoor world title at the World Championships in Oregon. She erased the previous WR of 12.20s en route to winning her semifinal race and then won the final in an exceptional 12.06s (2.5m/s).

It would have been a new WR, but for the illegal wind reading. However, it still stands as the fastest time in history under all conditions.

The 100m Hurdles specialist also successfully defended her Commonwealth Games, Diamond League, and African titles in addition to winning the World title in Oregon.

Amusan successfully defended her Diamond league title. Chai v.d. Laage/IMAGO Images
Amusan successfully defended her Diamond league title. Chai v.d. Laage/IMAGO Images AFP

Amusan's accomplishments in 2022 will forever be a memorable moment in the history of Nigerian sports.

