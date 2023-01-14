EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo

In an exclusive interview with the reality star after the FUTSAL Lagos Championship, Leo said the moment the National anthem played when Amusan was on the podium was an emotional one for him.

"My most memorable sporting event of 2022 has to be Tobi Amusan breaking the WR. All of us Nigerians hearing our National anthem on the world stage like that was emotional, and she was crying too. She was basically expressing our emotions." Leo said.

Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to run a WR and win an outdoor world title at the World Championships in Oregon. She erased the previous WR of 12.20s en route to winning her semifinal race and then won the final in an exceptional 12.06s (2.5m/s).

It would have been a new WR, but for the illegal wind reading. However, it still stands as the fastest time in history under all conditions.

The 100m Hurdles specialist also successfully defended her Commonwealth Games, Diamond League, and African titles in addition to winning the World title in Oregon.

