ADVERTISEMENT

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Commonwealth Silver medallist, Favour Ofili shares an exclusive insight on how she settled for Louisiana State University.

Favour Ofili is the current poster girl for Louisiana State University
Favour Ofili is the current poster girl for Louisiana State University

The success of Nigerian student-athletes in US colleges and universities reached an all-time high this year, with Favour Ofili becoming one of the poster girls in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old was one of Nigeria&rsquo;s best home-based young talents before securing a college scholarship to Louisiana State University (LSU) in January 2021. Since then, she has performed brilliantly and is now seen as the next big name in Nigeria athletics, after Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume.

Favour Ofili is the poster girl for Nigerian athletes in the NCAA
Favour Ofili is the poster girl for Nigerian athletes in the NCAA AFP

Ofili rose to the elite league this season, churning out her best career performances in the college circuit and internationally for Nigeria. The LSU sophomore student was unbeaten outdoors before the NCAA Championships, clocking record-breaking times.

She lost to University of Kentucky's Abby Steiner in the 60m and 200m at the SouthEastern Conference (SEC) and NCAA Indoor Championships, but the loss served as motivation, as she made up for it by sweeping the 100m and 200m titles at the SEC Conference Outdoor Championships.

Favour Ofili ran a Nigerian record of 21.96s in the 200m this year
Favour Ofili ran a Nigerian record of 21.96s in the 200m this year AFP

Afterward, the speedster ran a then 200m Collegiate Record (CR) of 21.96s a few weeks later, becoming the first college, Nigerian, and second African athlete in history to run under the 22s mark. She also ran a Personal Best (PB) of 10.93s in the 100m plus won a 200m Silver medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, clocking an outstanding 22.05s.

Her exceptional performances this season have seen her nicknamed &lsquo;Star Girl&rsquo;, being the poster girl of Nigerian athletes in the NCAA.&nbsp;

She has some advice for current home-based athletes considering studying in the US. "If you are picking a school, make sure you build a relationship with them that will make you feel welcome and understood, and they have patience with you," she says.

Favour Ofili is seen as the next big name in Nigeria athletics after Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume
Favour Ofili is seen as the next big name in Nigeria athletics after Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume AFP

As to how she knew LSU would be a perfect match for her collegiate career, she gave some insight. "I placed all the schools' names that came for me on a table and prayed over them for some time, and God led me here."

As is the case with most successful African athletes, Ofili aligns her motivation with her Christian beliefs. &quot;Having to represent God in all I do, having to compete knowing I got someone great ahead and behind me (God), keeps me going&rdquo;, she says.

Internationally, Ofili competed at the World Championships in Oregon and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The talented sprinter got to the World Championships 200m semifinals and ran a fantastic leg in the back straight to help the women&rsquo;s 4x100m relay team earn a fourth-place finish clocking an African Record (AR) of 42.22s.

Favour Ofili won Commonwealth 200m Silver medal behind Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson
Favour Ofili won Commonwealth 200m Silver medal behind Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson AFP

Two weeks later in Birmingham, she won the 200m Silver medal behind Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson - her first senior international medal, while she was part of the 4x100m quartet that further took down the AR to 42.10s, winning the Commonwealth Gold medal.

Due to Ofili&rsquo;s achievements at LSU, the school has taken more interest in Nigerian athletes, signing 400m sensation Ella Onojuvwevwo, and 100m Nigeria U20 record holder, Tima Godbless for the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Favour Ofili is the current poster girl for Louisiana State University

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

  • Tobi Amusan was among the five finalists for the 2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award

    COMMENT: Was Tobi Amusan cheated out of the Female World Athlete of the Year Award?

  • Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

    Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Recommended articles

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Amusan was among the five finalists for the 2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award

COMMENT: Was Tobi Amusan cheated out of the Female World Athlete of the Year Award?

Lagos State men's 4x100m quartet were the surprise champions at the National Sports Festival

The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

Favour Ofili is the current poster girl for Louisiana State University

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'