Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Commonwealth Gold winner Ese Brume is grateful to President Buhari for OON and 4.5 million naira

Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m
Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m

Nigerian long jump superstar athlete Ese Brume has expressed her appreciation for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recommended articles

Brume and athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom visited Aso Rock in Abuja to meet President Buhari.

At the reception, President Buhari appreciated their efforts to raise the Nigerian flag and let the anthem be heard at international competitions.

The athletes were in several categories appreciated for their contributions with titles and monetary rewards up to 200 million naira in total.

President Buhari honored Brume who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

President Buhari rewarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games team with 200 million naira
President Buhari rewarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games team with 200 million naira Pulse Nigeria

Brume has now taken to social media to express her gratitude to the President for the award.

The 26-year-old Brume was given the OON honor with a token of 4.5 million naira for her exploits.

In a message on her official Instagram account, Brume said, "I am extremely honored to receive such an important award from His excellency @muhammadubuhari I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work.

"Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from God from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.

President Buhari receives Amusan, 2022 Commonwealth Games team with 200 million naira
President Buhari receives Amusan, 2022 Commonwealth Games team with 200 million naira Pulse Nigeria

"I sincerely thank each one of you for your constant support. I can proudly hold up this award as a mark of my achievement.

"I also promise to only get better at my work so that you can see me here for more of such awards. Thank you!"

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Kylian Mbappe refuses to take part in a photoshoot for the French national team

Kylian Mbappe refuses to take part in a photoshoot for the French national team

Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m

Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

Osimhen has had a good career so far but his long-term future is now a concern

Osimhen has had a good career so far but his long-term future is now a concern

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

Super Eagles star narrowly misses out on the Top 10 fastest players on FIFA 23

Super Eagles star narrowly misses out on the Top 10 fastest players on FIFA 23

Trending

President Buhari receives Amusan, 2022 Commonwealth Games team with 200 million naira

President Buhari gifts Amusan, 2022 Commonwealth Games team 200 million naira

Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m

Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m