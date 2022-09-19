Ese Brume appreciates President Buhari for OON award and ₦4.5m

Brume and athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom visited Aso Rock in Abuja to meet President Buhari.

At the reception, President Buhari appreciated their efforts to raise the Nigerian flag and let the anthem be heard at international competitions.

The athletes were in several categories appreciated for their contributions with titles and monetary rewards up to 200 million naira in total.

President Buhari honored Brume who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

Pulse Nigeria

Ese Brume on Buhari

Brume has now taken to social media to express her gratitude to the President for the award.

The 26-year-old Brume was given the OON honor with a token of 4.5 million naira for her exploits.

In a message on her official Instagram account, Brume said, "I am extremely honored to receive such an important award from His excellency @muhammadubuhari I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work.

"Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from God from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.

Pulse Nigeria

"I sincerely thank each one of you for your constant support. I can proudly hold up this award as a mark of my achievement.